NHSCA wrestling: Bethlehem Catholic’s Desmond, Quakertown’s Gaj, Faith Christian’s Botero are golden

It has been a golden month for Bethlehem Catholic’s Nate Desmond.

Two weeks after winning a PIAA Class 3A 106-pound title, Desmond won the freshman 113-pound championship Sunday at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Desmond beat Massachusetts’ Matthew Botello 10-1 in the final. He had five pins, four in the first period, and a 7-1 semifinal victory to reach the final.

The Golden Hawk had three major decisions and a technical fall to finish his first high school season at 39-2.

Desmond pinned Saucon Valley’s Aidan Grogg, who rebounded to finish seventh with a pin of Wyoming’s Nathan Fish.

Quakertown freshman Collin Gaj and Faith Christian freshman Gauge Botero also won NHSCA gold on Sunday.

Botero won the 120-pound bracket with three pins, including one over Nazareth’s Tahir Parkins in the semis, three technical falls and a 2-1 decision in the quarters. He was third at 113 at the PIAA 2A event.

Parkins finished fourth Sunday after losing in the state 3A blood round at 113.

Gaj beat Wyoming Seminary’s Vince Bouzakis 4-2 in the final at 132, thanks to a takedown with 16 seconds left. He also had three pins, two technical falls and a 2-1 win in the semis. The Panther was fourth at states in 3A.

Faith Christian’s Chase Hontz earned a fourth-place medal by winning nine of 11 matches at 126.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Charlie Scanlan was fourth at 152 with a 6-2 record, losing both times by decision to Nebraska’s Cade Ziola.

Faith Christian’s Luke Sugalski was 7-1 to take third at 160. Pennridge’s Talan Hogan (sixth) and Saucon Valley’s Jared Rohn (eighth) also medaled at 160.

Other area competitors: (freshmen) Stroudsburg’s Zach Berwick (3-2 at 106); Quakertown’s Tyler Scheibenhofer (2-2 at 106); Bethlehem Catholic’s Ryder Campbell (2-2 at 120), Shane McFillin (5-2 at 120), Marco Frinzi (5-2 at 126) and James DeLuise (2-2 at 170); Emmaus’ Jesse Scott (2-2 at 132); Parkland’s Leo Kern (1-2 at 132); Quakertown’s Gavin Carroll (2-2 at 138) and Max Hibsman (2-2 at 145); Faith Christian’s Jon Beckett (3-2 at 152).

Sophomore division

Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith had four bonus-point wins on his way to a fourth-place finish at 106.

Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler was eighth at 120 after losing 11-6 in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort. Teammates Calvin Lachman was 6-1 to finish third at 182.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Jake Dailey was eighth at 145.

Pennridge’s Chase Washington was 5-2 to finish seventh at 220.

Other competitors: Nazareth’s Dominic Rizzotto (2-2 at 106); Quakertown’s Isaac Williams (0-2 at 106); Pennridge’s Cole Coffin (5-2 at 113); Pennridge’s Anthony Granite (1-2 at 120) and Sam Kuhns (4-2 at 132); Pocono Mountain East’s Keegan Demarest (3-2 at 126) and Cael Harmon (1-2 at 132); Northampton’s Austin Noe (3-2 at 132).

Junior division

Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre was 7-1 to finish third at 120. Teammate Andrew Harmon was 8-2 to take seventh at 145.

Other area competitors: Stroudsburg’s Jake Brown (1-2 at 120); Parkland’s Aaron Ciampittiello (1-2 at 126); Pocono Mountain East’s Mikey Hollar (2-2 at 132); Emmaus’ Marco Albanese (3-2 at 132); Northampton’s Aidan Micheli (0-2 at 132); Bethlehem Catholic’s Ashton Campbell (2-2 at 138) and Landon Muth (3-2 at 160); Quakertown’s Zach Borzio (3-2 at 145); Pennridge’s Gio Iadonisi (1-2 at 152); Nazareth’s Dom Wheatley (4-2 at 152); Saucon Valley’s Travis Riefenstahl (3-2 at 152) and Liam Scrivanich (5-2 at 152).

Senior division

Area competitors: Whitehall’s Johnny Colon (1-2 at 126) and Xavier Arner (3-2 at 152); Catasauqua’s Jaryn Hartranft (2-2 at 145); Bethlehem Catholic’s Trey Miletics (0-2 at 152).

Girls division

Area competitors: Parkland’s Paige Yatcilla (1-2 at 144); Liberty’s Janeyda Ortiz (0-2 at 160).

Middle school

Northwestern’s Dominic Sumpolec won the 154-pound bracket with a 5-0 mark, including an 11-0 major decision of Texas’ Jared Remington in the final. Teammate Luke Fugazzotto was 5-2 to take fifth at 165.

Northampton’s Gabe Ballard was 5-1 to finish second at 85 pounds.

Area competitors: Parkland’s Donato Ciampittiello (2-2 at 90); East Stroudsburg’s Ivan Laubach (1-2 at 119).

Controversy

Montgomery eighth grader Brandt Harer was disqualified after reaching the freshman 113-pound quarterfinals with four bonus-point wins because he was not a freshman. NHSCA rules state competitors must be of grade level to compete at that grade. No wrestling up is allowed.

It created quite a buzz on social media. Many people called out those who turned in Harer for not being a freshman, claiming it was because he was dominating “older” competitors. But Harer’s mother acknowledged that he was 15 years old. She also admitted the family’s mistake and accepted the result.

Conner Harer, Brandt’s older brother, won the sophomore 152-pound bracket after winning a PIAA 2A gold medal at 145.

