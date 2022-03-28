Michael “Mike” Brooks

Mr. Michael Leon “Mike” Brooks

Mr. Michael Leon “Mike” Brooks, age 73, of Cedartown passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

Mr. Brooks was born March 27, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia to his late parents, L.W. Brooks and Julia Layson Brooks.

In the mid 50’s his dad purchased a farm near Bremen, Georgia and in 1961 the family moved to Bremen.

Michael attended Bremen schools and graduated in 1968. In 1974 he married the love of his life, Judy Worsham, and began their 48-year journey together.

He never met a stranger and had a servant’s heart, always willing to help anyone in need. People in the community knew “Mike” as a photographer, electrician, and all-around handy man.

He loved his family and friends immensely and always went out of his way to make their lives easier. Mike was an avid collector of many things and was always ready to show his treasures to anyone that would come visit. He had a life full of adventures, laughter and was ready to share a story about his experiences. He was also a dedicated member of Mountain Home Baptist Church.

Mike was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly by all his loving family and friends.

Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by parents; brother, David Lee Brooks; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Crotell and Mildred Worsham; and his best friend, Charles Stevens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Worsham Brooks; children: Scott Brooks and his wife, Jennifer of Bremen, Kelli Tracy and her husband, Adam of Cedartown, and Ashley Coalson and her husband, Aaron of Cedartown; grandchildren, Ava Brooks, Lucy Brooks, Andrew Tracy Payton Evans, Jenna Evans, Edie Tracy, and Amelia Coalson; Siblings, Judy Hick of Tallapoosa, Paul Brooks of Arkansas, and James Brooks of Bremen; sister in love, Kathy Newton and her husband, Sonny; close friends, the Stevens family (Carolyn Stevens, Wendy & Rodney Johnson and their children, Rhonda & Melvin Gravely and children); and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Michael “Mike” Brooks will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Trawick, Rev Joel A. Smith, and Rev Jimmy Burdette officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Austin Guice, Michael Flores, Rodney Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Clay Brooks, Walter Hicks, Joseph Brooks, and Stephen Brooks.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Heyman Hospice, 420 E 2nd Ave #106, Rome, Georgia 30161 or Mountain Home Baptist Church, 165 Mountain Home Loop, Cedartown, Georgia, 30125.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael Leon “Mike” Brooks.







