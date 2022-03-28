Dog Walker Jailed for Killing Dogs by Leaving Them in Hot Car

A professional dog walker in the U.K. has been jailed for 18 weeks after a court heard that she left two of her client's dogs in a car in 84° Fahrenheit weather, killing the animals.

Christine Carpenter, 55, from Ringwood, southwest England, abandoned two spaniels that she was paid to walk in the trunk of her car on July 21 last year, just days after the British Met Office issued an extreme heat weather warning, a Southampton Magistrates Court heard on Monday, The Mirror reported.

July 20 had been the hottest day in the U.K. in 2021, with temperatures in the south of England reaching levels of 90°F.

Prosecutor Sarah Wheadon told the court that the dogs were an 11-year-old King Charles Cavalier spaniel called Poppy, who company director Roy Narbey and wife Kate had owned since she was eight weeks old. The Narbey family also had a five-year-old spaniel-cross called Pixie, who they had had since she was 12 weeks old.

Dog-Walking Business

"Ms Carpenter ran a commercial dog walking business called Chris' Absolute Pets and the Narbey family hired her to walk their two dogs initially one day a week in January 2020 but then two days a week by August 2020," Wheadon said.

The court heard that Carpenter picked up the dogs at about 12.30 p.m. that day from the Narbey family house in Ringwood.

Wheadon said Kate Narbey asked Carpenter to take the dogs for a quick walk because the weather was so hot. Narbey became concerned when Carpenter had still not returned her dogs by 5.30 p.m.

She called up Carpenter and she said she was panicking as she couldn't wake the dogs up. They were rushed to the vet.

Weadon said both dogs were "noticeably warm to the touch" and had a temperature of almost 43°C (109°F) – five degrees higher than the normal level. The true reading was likely even higher, the court heard, as 43°C was the maximum temperature the thermometer could register.

The Narbeys were "devastated" by the deaths of their pets, especially after leaving the dogs in care of someone they deemed a friend.

Carpenter was then investigated and prosecuted by the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA) and local police. In a police interview, Carpenter said she took the dogs for a walk before she took them back in her car to her house and let them out in her garden.

The dog walker said she then left animals in her car with the windows open, before going back inside to get her phone when she felt unwell and had a wash.

She then went outside and then back inside to grab a shopping bag to go to the supermarket. On her way to go shopping, the Carpenter opened the trunk, to find the dogs were lying down motionless.

"She didn't know how long the dogs were in the car, she said it felt like minutes," Wheadon said.

"She did acknowledge there were exceptional temperatures.

"She accepted that ultimately her actions had caused the dogs to die."

A vet who reviewed the case said the dogs died of heat stress, the court heard.

Wheadon said that although Carpenter showed remorse and had not intended to kill the dogs, she was "neglectful."

Carpenter was sentenced her to 18 weeks imprisonment and prohibited from owning any animal for eight years. She had previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals and failing in her duty to ensure their welfare.