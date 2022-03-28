ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Dog Walker Jailed for Killing Dogs by Leaving Them in Hot Car

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

A professional dog walker in the U.K. has been jailed for 18 weeks after a court heard that she left two of her client's dogs in a car in 84° Fahrenheit weather, killing the animals.

Christine Carpenter, 55, from Ringwood, southwest England, abandoned two spaniels that she was paid to walk in the trunk of her car on July 21 last year, just days after the British Met Office issued an extreme heat weather warning, a Southampton Magistrates Court heard on Monday, The Mirror reported.

July 20 had been the hottest day in the U.K. in 2021, with temperatures in the south of England reaching levels of 90°F.

Prosecutor Sarah Wheadon told the court that the dogs were an 11-year-old King Charles Cavalier spaniel called Poppy, who company director Roy Narbey and wife Kate had owned since she was eight weeks old. The Narbey family also had a five-year-old spaniel-cross called Pixie, who they had had since she was 12 weeks old.

Dog-Walking Business

"Ms Carpenter ran a commercial dog walking business called Chris' Absolute Pets and the Narbey family hired her to walk their two dogs initially one day a week in January 2020 but then two days a week by August 2020," Wheadon said.

The court heard that Carpenter picked up the dogs at about 12.30 p.m. that day from the Narbey family house in Ringwood.

Wheadon said Kate Narbey asked Carpenter to take the dogs for a quick walk because the weather was so hot. Narbey became concerned when Carpenter had still not returned her dogs by 5.30 p.m.

She called up Carpenter and she said she was panicking as she couldn't wake the dogs up. They were rushed to the vet.

Weadon said both dogs were "noticeably warm to the touch" and had a temperature of almost 43°C (109°F) – five degrees higher than the normal level. The true reading was likely even higher, the court heard, as 43°C was the maximum temperature the thermometer could register.

The Narbeys were "devastated" by the deaths of their pets, especially after leaving the dogs in care of someone they deemed a friend.

Carpenter was then investigated and prosecuted by the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA) and local police. In a police interview, Carpenter said she took the dogs for a walk before she took them back in her car to her house and let them out in her garden.

The dog walker said she then left animals in her car with the windows open, before going back inside to get her phone when she felt unwell and had a wash.

She then went outside and then back inside to grab a shopping bag to go to the supermarket. On her way to go shopping, the Carpenter opened the trunk, to find the dogs were lying down motionless.

"She didn't know how long the dogs were in the car, she said it felt like minutes," Wheadon said.

"She did acknowledge there were exceptional temperatures.

"She accepted that ultimately her actions had caused the dogs to die."

A vet who reviewed the case said the dogs died of heat stress, the court heard.

Wheadon said that although Carpenter showed remorse and had not intended to kill the dogs, she was "neglectful."

Carpenter was sentenced her to 18 weeks imprisonment and prohibited from owning any animal for eight years. She had previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animals and failing in her duty to ensure their welfare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McjA0_0es29nGZ00

Comments / 27

Donna Lusby
1d ago

What is wrong with you .You know better you deserve everything you get dogs are like our children how would you feel if someone left you in a hot car

Reply
20
Deborah Taylor
1d ago

What is wrong with people like this. No 1 is forcing them to work with animals. This person needs to be prosecuted : fullest extent....

Reply
13
Vicster
1d ago

No excuses, she was more into what she wanted then what dogs needed, I hope no one let's you near there animals again!!!

Reply
22
If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

846K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walker#Dog Walking#Magistrates#Animals#Uk#Pets#The British Met Office#Mirror#Spaniel Cross#Pixie
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
One Green Planet

Heartbreaking Story of Petal the Cat Who Was Bleeding for 2 Years and Waiting to Die

@ratchetrobin My heart hurts for Petal. #rescueanimals #adoptdontshop #animalrescue #catsoftiktok #fypシ ♬ Sad Scene BGM Piano Instrument(313618) – HomeMadeGarbage. Petal’s story is truly heartbreaking. Her experience is one of abuse and neglect. TikTok user @ratchetrobin said this was the saddest situation she has ever had to...
ANIMALS
Complex

Dog Left at Animal Shelter by Owners Who Thought He Might Be Gay

A dog named Fezco was dumped at an animal shelter in North Carolina by his former owners because they thought he was gay after he humped another male canine, HuffPost reports. Fezco, who is an unknown breed and either four or five years old, is currently being held at Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle as he awaits to find a new home.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
846K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy