ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian apologises for ‘get your f***ing ass up and work’ comments

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYVdA_0es29cYa00

Kim Kardashian has apologised for telling women in business to “get your f***ing ass up and work ” earlier this month and said that her words were “taken out of context”.

The SKIMS founder appeared on Good Morning America ( GMA ) and explained that the “sound bite” was not a “blanket statement” on her views about women.

Kardashian faced backlash when the comments she made in a Variety interview went viral in early March.

In the video interview, published on 9 March, Kardashian shared her advice for women who want to succeed and said: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her comments sparked outrage online, with many people branding her “tone deaf” and pointing out her wealthy upbringing and privileged position.

Speaking to GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, Kardashian said: “That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context.

“And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And… my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

She continued: “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.

“It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Some people used her earlier comments to highlight the conditions they experienced while working for the Kardashian family.

One person, Jessica DeFino, claimed she was an editor for all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ apps and said she was underpaid despite working long hours.

Kardashian was also compared to ex- Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague , who came under fire earlier this year when she said that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to become successful.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.

Comments / 3

Related
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Robinroberts
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out About 'The Kardashians' After It's Revealed She Won't Be Featured on New Hulu Series

It seems that Caitlyn Jenner has no hard feelings about not being included in the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. Caitlyn's ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and three of her daughters -- Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian -- spoke about the series in a new profile for Variety this week. The Variety piece noted that Caitlyn will not be featured in the new show, despite appearing in the majority of the family's first series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Expanding Into Swimwear

Kim Kardashian's Skims has come a long way since its 2019 debut. In just a few short years, the solution-wear brand has partnered with luxury fashion house Fendi on a sold-out collection, outfitted Team USA for the Olympics, and amassed a loyal legion of cult followers, all while upping the ante of its already coveted designs with each new drop. It also has a 3.2 billion valuation, according to most recent reports. Next on the docket? A buildable system of minimal swimwear that the founder has been teasing on her Instagram for months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Nick Cannon pays ‘$1.2M a year’ in child support as he’s expecting his EIGHTH kid with fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi

NICK Cannon likely pays an estimated $1.2 million a year in child support, as he’s expecting his eighth child with his fifth mother to be, Bre Tiesi. The stunning amount was calculated by taking into account several factors which include Nick’s status as a high earner, according to California practicing family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy