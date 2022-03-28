ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

UUP chief concedes he will lose votes after pulling out of anti-protocol rallies

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has predicted he will lose votes over his move to withdraw from anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rallies.

Mr Beattie was commenting after his constituency office was vandalised hours after he announced that his party was stepping away from the controversial loyalist demonstrations against Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

The Upper Bann MLA insisted he would not be deterred after a window was smashed at the property in Portadown, Co Armagh.

“I won’t lie for a vote, and if I lose votes I will lose votes,” Mr Beattie said.

People who know Upper Bann will understand that in many cases I will lose votes because of the decision I have made, but it’s the right decision.

“I’m not doing this for a vote, I’m doing this because the tensions in Northern Ireland are rising, and somebody can smash my window but I can fix it, but the first time that someone gets injured, the first time that someone gets killed, there is no going back on that.

“We are in a spiral of violence that I do not want to get us into. This is nothing to do with the election, this purely to do with protests around the protocol, which I do not think that we should get involved in to raise tensions.”

On Sunday evening, the UUP leader claimed anti-protocol rallies were being used to whip up tensions in Northern Ireland.

He linked the increasing political volatility to an upsurge in paramilitary activity, including a bomb hoax at an event attended by Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in north Belfast on Friday.

That incident, in which a van driver was hijacked at gunpoint, has been blamed on the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Prominent politicians from other unionist parties, including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV leader Jim Allister, have addressed recent rallies, and defended them as peaceful protests.

On Monday, Mr Beattie said he did not know if paramilitaries had attended the rallies, adding: “If you’re going to ask me to speculate, I will speculate and speculate by saying yes, I do think they will have been there.”

He told reporters in Belfast: “But I can only speculate, the answer is I simply do not know.”

He said those addressing the rallies had to take responsibility for their language, and some of the speeches had made him concerned and uneasy.

“If somebody’s standing on the podium and telling people to go away and be angry, guess what, they will go away and they will be angry,” he said.

“If people are saying we need to raise the temperature, it will raise the temperature, if people are going to target or pick out Irish politicians, then that’s going to lead to other actions. So, we have to be really careful.

“I think for the benefit of society, to help reduce tensions, I think we should all reconsider how we go about protesting against the protocol.”

Mr Beattie said peaceful protests did not need to stop but he suggested there was a need to change the focus of the events, potentially to a town hall meeting format.

Mr Beattie said the events were also increasingly becoming a vehicle to express opposition to the historic 1998 Good Friday/Belfast peace accord.

“I’m a party leader of a party who believes that the Belfast Agreement is what has given us peace and what will help us get through this crisis in the long term,” he said.

He said he would rather see rallies and protests about the cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland.

The MLA added: “Blood-and-thunder rhetoric from a lectern will not help nor solve the protocol problem. This is exactly what we need to avoid. We need to learn the lessons of the past.

“If anyone thinks that they can intimidate me or the Ulster Unionist Party, they clearly don’t know me or understand the party I represent.”

Sir Jeffrey condemned the violent incidents in north Belfast and Portadown.

“Violence can have no part to play in resolving our political issues in Northern Ireland,” he told a business event in Belfast on Monday.

“It never had, it never will, and I would say to whoever is responsible for this attack, and indeed whoever was responsible for what happened on Friday in terms of the event attended by the Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, that this contributes nothing to our opposition to the protocol, our desire to find solutions.

“It is only through politics we will find those solutions.

“So I’m absolutely clear – these attacks are wrong, I condemn them, they have no place and no part to play in the future of Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey said there is nothing wrong with “peaceful protest”, but stressed there is a need for people to use “careful” language.

“I think we should continue to encourage a culture of respect,” he said.

“We do have different opinions, but we should differ well. I think the language we use is important. I don’t think it’s wrong for people to engage in peaceful protest but certainly we need to be careful about what we say. And I always am.”

Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd condemned the attack on Mr Beattie’s office.

“Those intent on whipping up tensions and dragging society back will not succeed, we will continue to move forward,” he said.

“This is a time for political leadership and those with influence should work to reduce tensions and ensure these types of attack do not continue.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the UUP leader had taken a “principled position” on the rallies.

“I know that it is not easy to tell hard truths to your supporters,” he said.

“It would have been easier for Doug to sit silently at these rallies and hope to benefit from people who are being whipped up into a frenzy. He deserves credit for taking this stand.”

Related
BBC

Half-a-century since Stormont was replaced by direct rule

The unionist-controlled Stormont parliament which used to govern Northern Ireland was closed down exactly 50 years ago. The Parliament of Northern Ireland met for the final time on 28 March 1972, amid mass unionist and loyalist protests about the end of devolution and the introduction of direct rule from Westminster.
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-protocol rallies raising tension and harnessing anger, says UUP leader

The Ulster Unionist Party leader has accused unionist and loyalist organisers of anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rallies of stoking tension in the region.In a lengthy statement on Sunday, Doug Beattie said that his party will not be involved in rallies that he said were “raising tensions” in Northern Ireland.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those who addressed a rally against the protocol on Friday, alongside TUV leader Jim Allister, Baroness Hoey, Ben Habib and Jamie Bryson in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.It was the latest in a string of protests against the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, which are fiercely opposed by...
PROTESTS
BBC

Stormont: The five years which began and ended in deadlock

How best to sum up Stormont's bumpy journey over the past five years?. It started in deadlock, returned in 2020 only to be confronted by a global pandemic and now it has ended in deadlock once more. And 805 days since the parties agreed to return to the executive, there's...
WORLD
BBC

NI Protocol: Doug Beattie's office attack 'inevitable consequence'

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie has said an attack on his constituency office was "an inevitable consequence" of his position on NI Protocol protest rallies. The "cowardly attack" followed an announcement that he will no longer be attending the rallies. The window at his Portadown, County Armagh, office...
WORLD
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Jim Allister
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Shropshire Star

Sinn Fein will ‘defend, but not renegotiate’ Good Friday Agreement: O’Neill

Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald attended a party election launch event in Belfast. Sinn Fein will defend but not renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement, the party’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has said. Speaking at an election launch event in Belfast city centre, Ms O’Neill said those...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the “heroic efforts” of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years “will never be out of our hearts and minds”, as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face MPs after police issue partygate fines

Boris Johnson will face MPs following the Metropolitan Police’s conclusion that coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of his government.Downing Street has insisted Mr Johnson did not mislead Parliament when he claimed rules were followed, despite Scotland Yard deciding to issue an initial 20 fines after its investigation into events in No 10 and Whitehall.Mr Johnson is likely to face a difficult session of Prime Minister’s Questions and he will then endure a further grilling from senior MPs at the Liaison Committee.The Prime Minister and his allies had an indication of public anger about the situation at a party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Insulate Britain says 117 supporters have been charged over road block protests after 857 arrests

Climate group Insulate Britain has said 117 activists have been charged over road-blocking protests last year. Activists brought major roads - mostly in southern England - to a standstill during protests between September and November, which were aimed at drawing attention to the UK’s poorly heated homes.The Metropolitan Police, Kent Police and Essex Police have each issued charges in recent weeks.They include 146 charges of causing a public nuisance, 137 of wilful obstruction of the highway, and 10 of criminal damage.Insulate Britain said it is "likely these numbers will rise as we understand that further charges are still being...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign over fines issued for lockdown-breaching parties, says Angela Rayner

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for Boris Johnson to go after fines were issued by police over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.Ms Rayner has previously said that Mr Johnson should resign if he was personally fined for breaking laws imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, though party leader Keir Starmer earlier this month appeared to back away from this position in the name of “unity” during the Ukraine crisis.But following today’s Metropolitan Police announcement that 20 fixed penalty notices are to be issued for breaches of the criminal law, the Labour deputy leader...
U.K.
The Independent

Partygate: Ministers will ‘inevitably’ have to disclose any fines, says Dominic Raab

Government ministers will “inevitably” have to reveal any fines they receive over breaches of Covid laws, the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has conceded.No 10 has only promised to confirm if Boris Johnson or his cabinet secretary Simon Case are given a fixed penalty notice, after the Metropolitan Police said it was issuing the first 20 fines over Partygate.However, Mr Raab said any minister fined would also have to be named. Asked if other ministers would disclose fixed penalty notices, Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think that’s inevitably the case, yes.”The justice secretary said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bus drivers wanted to help Briton bring more Ukrainian refugees to Poland

A British volunteer who bought a bus and is ferrying hundreds of Ukrainian women and children across the border to Poland is appealing for more drivers so he can bring additional refugees to safety.For the past three weeks, Cliff Wilson has been helping Ukrainians make the 12-hour journey from Uman, in the centre of Ukraine, to Medyka, a border town in Poland.The father-of-one, originally from a village near Poole, Dorset, spent 25,000 euro (£21,200) on a bright yellow 56-seat bus he purchased in Prague in early March.He has since helped almost 200 refugees – mainly women, children and babies but...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Johnson did not ‘deliberately’ lie to MPs over ‘partygate’, says Raab

Lockdown parties in Downing Street did break the law, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has admitted although he denied Boris Johnson had misled Parliament over the issue.During a round of broadcast interviews, Mr Raab accepted the fact that 20 fixed penalty notices were being issued by the Metropolitan Police meant Covid regulations had been breached – something No 10 repeatedly refused to do on Tuesday.However, he insisted the Prime Minister had not been aware of the “infractions” when he repeatedly told MPs there had not been any breach of the rules.Mr Johnson had been speaking to the best of his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories accused of leaving refugees in limbo as only 10% of Homes for Ukraine scheme applications granted

Ministers have been accused of preventing desperately vulnerable people from reaching sanctuary in the UK as it emerged that just one in 10 applications to the Homes for Ukraine scheme have been granted.Government figures published on Wednesday show there have been 28,300 applications received under the sponsorship scheme since it launched nearly two weeks ago, of which 2,700 have so far been issued.When asked shortly afterwards how many Ukrainians had arrived in the UK under the scheme, refugees minister Richard Harrington declined to do so, saying it was “too early” to publish the data.It came as Labour sent a letter...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson says we must judge Putin on his actions not words – how ironic

In a phone call with Joe Biden and other western leaders last night, Boris Johnson declared that “we must judge Putin’s regime by its actions not its words” amid scepticism about Russia’s offer during peace talks to pull its forces back from Kyiv.Yet Johnson is not practising what he preaches on the domestic front. We now know the law was broken at Downing Street parties during lockdown, after the Metropolitan Police announced that 20 fixed penalty notices are being issued. Yet the prime minister is still in denial; Downing Street refuses to accept the law was broken.Tory MPs tie themselves...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister and Justice Secretary test positive for Covid

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister and and his cabinet colleague Justice Secretary Keith Brown have both tested positive for Covid.John Swinney, who is also the Covid Recovery Secretary in the Scottish Government, announced he had tested positive in a tweet on Wednesday morning.After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now.— John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) March 30, 2022The Justice Secretary then posted in response that he too had tested positive for the virus after...
WORLD
The Independent

David Linden quits SNP front bench at Westminster to ‘focus on constituency’

An SNP MP has quit the party’s front bench at Westminster, he has announced on social media.David Linden, who served as the party’s work and pensions spokesman, said he wanted to “focus all my efforts on dealing more with day-to-day constituency work”.Announcing the resignation on Twitter on Tuesday, the MP for Glasgow East said: “It’s been a privilege to serve on the SNP frontbench in Westminster, but I’ve decided to step down in order to focus more of my time on constituency casework.”It's been a privilege to serve on the SNP frontbench in Westminster, but I've decided to step down...
POLITICS
The Independent

What has Boris Johnson said about the partygate allegations?

The Prime Minister has repeatedly defended himself and the Government in light of allegations that Covid restrictions were broken by gatherings and parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall in 2020 and 2021.It is not yet clear whether Boris Johnson himself will receive a fine from the Metropolitan Police over the apparent breaches, after the force issued 20 fixed penalty notices on Tuesday.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the saga is “a slap in the face of the millions of people who made huge sacrifices”.Following the publication of a report into the gatherings by senior official Sue Gray, Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate news - live: Boris Johnson to face MPs as Downing Street insists he did not mislead Parliament

Boris Johnson will face MPs in the Commons on Wednesday after police confirmed the first wave of 20 fines are being issued over lockdown-breaching parties in Whitehall.Downing Street has now said it will confirm whether cabinet secretary Simon Case is among those fined by the Metropolitan Police over the partygate scandal.It previously said it would only announce a fine received by Boris Johnson and that other officials and special advisers will not be named.But Mr Johnson’s spokesman said they would clarify the situation regarding Mr Case, given his “unique position”.Mr Johnson has not yet been informed whether he will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bereaved Covid families boo ministers at Boris Johnson’s dinner as Partygate fines issued

Tory ministers were heckled by bereaved families of Covid victims shouting “off to another party are we?” as they attended a dinner held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel.Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove were among those to arrive at the Park Plaza near Westminster Bridge shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.It came after the Metropolitan Police earlier confirmed ‘partygate’ investigators will begin handing out 20 fines over gatherings held across Whitehall during Covid measures.Dozens of grief-stricken relatives who lost loved ones during the pandemic lined up outside the entrance to boo...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Face mask law is now ‘too big a force’ expert tells Nicola Sturgeon

Maintaining a legal requirement on Scots to wear face masks while on public transport and shopping is now “too big a force”, an infections expert has claimed.Dr Christine Tait-Burkard said cases of the BA2 Omicron subvariant had peaked about two weeks ago.And while the number of Scots in hospital with the virus has reached record highs in recent days, she said these figures “look like they are starting to drop”.I think recommendations for people to wear masks in high risk environments is the right course of action, it doesn’t need that legal enforcement any more.Dr Christine Tait-BurkardIn these circumstances she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
