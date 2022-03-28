ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in North Carolina

By Stacker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZwIX_0es297TQ00

(STACKER) – Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities.

After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act . The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) , which provides citizens with crucial information on the toxins being emitted locally and the names of companies doing the emitting.

The TRI has allowed certain states to put emission-curbing legislation in place to safeguard public health, as was the case when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 passed legislation allocating $2.4 billion to climate change resilience.

Stacker analyzed data from the EPA TRI and the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey to identify the percentage of each state’s population living in census tracts with toxic release sites, as well as the corporations and facilities responsible for emitting the highest amounts of toxins annually. These results, released in October 2021, reflect the last full year of data, 2020, from the 2020 National Analysis Dataset.

Keep reading to discover where the most toxins are being released in your state, what part of your environment they may be polluting, and who is being affected. You can also read the national story here .

North Carolina by the numbers

– Population living near toxic release sites: 23.4%
— 20.6% of state’s white population
— 25.8% of state’s Hispanic population
— 25.9% of state’s Black population
— 25.1% of state’s Native American population
— 20.4% of state’s Asian population
— 17.2% of state’s Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population
– Total number of sites: 753

In 2020, 20.2 million pounds of toxins were released into North Carolina’s air, and nearly a third of that was methanol. Much of it came from the PCS Phosphate Company, which emitted a little over 4.8 million pounds. The state’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory aims to guard residents against the environmental and health impacts of these toxic releases.

The EPA’s TRI program recognizes 770 chemicals, with any site that manufactures or uses these chemicals at above-average levels qualifying for listing in the TRI. Chemicals described by the TRI as “toxic” are known to cause cancer or other negative health issues, as well as adverse effects on the environment. Facilities report the amounts of chemicals they release annually to the TRI, with the “release” of a chemical meaning that it is “emitted to the air or water, or placed in some type of land disposal.”

The facilities in the TRI are usually quite large and deal in electricity, metals, mining, chemicals, or hazardous waste. However, not all toxic chemicals used by corporations are listed in the TRI, meaning that its inventory of toxin-emitting sites is not exhaustive.

Keep reading to learn which states have the most and least people living near toxic release sites.

States with the most people living near toxic release sites

#1. Wisconsin: 37.3% of population living near toxic release sites
#2. Iowa: 33.5% of population living near toxic release sites
#3. Wyoming: 32.5% of population living near toxic release sites

States with the fewest people living near toxic release sites

#1. Hawaii: 6.5% of population living near toxic release sites
#2. New York: 8.3% of population living near toxic release sites
#3. California: 8.4% of population living near toxic release sites

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NJ.com

Omicron subvariant BA.2: The new symptoms to look out for

A new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 called BA.2 was discovered in the United States and several other countries earlier this year. BA.2 has been spreading more internationally but is not widespread in the U.S. despite it being a “variant of concern” and present in all 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Greenhouse Gas Inventory#Congress#Tri#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
NBC News

North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests

North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks. About 10 kids who attend Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools came home last month to tell their parents the same story: Their bus driver gave them $5 to perform what she said was a Covid-19 test.
CHARLOTTE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
FOX8 News

North Carolina town ranked among top 25 best Southern small towns to live in

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy