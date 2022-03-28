Voices: ‘Never explain, never complain’: It’s time to get rid of the monarchy – and their royal mantra

Following on from the Cambridges’ PR disaster of a Caribbean tour, sources close to Prince William have suggested that he is considering modernising long-held royal protocols, including scrapping the unofficial policy of “never explain, never complain” .

The phrase was coined by former Conservative prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, who served in the late 1800s, and adopted by other PMs, including Churchill and Stanley Baldwin. The Queen Mother was a fan, and it’s also the mantra that Queen Elizabeth II has lived by in terms of her relationship with the press and public.

Today, it seems ridiculously outdated – as does, I would argue, the very idea of the House of Windsor itself.

A Victorian throwback, “never explain, never complain” is a product of a bygone era that was characterised by stiff upper lips, women being the property of their husbands and a lack of understanding about basic hygiene. It’s the idea that to command power and respect, you should be distant, silent and above it all. It’s about superiority – rising above the little people with their petty concerns, their ignorance and their greed for gossip.

Perhaps it was a useful approach when people believed that the royals were given the right to rule over their subjects by God. Cultivating an aura of deified mystery might have helped to keep the whole charade going.

The “never explain, never complain” approach fits perfectly with the concept of royalty – where a handful of people are placed above everyone else, to be venerated as they ride around in gold carriages, wear priceless jewels and smile at flag-waving kids ( or reach out to Black children behind wire fences , in the case of the Duchess of Cambridge).

These days, we’re hopefully a bit less blindly deferential. The royals weren’t given their titles by God, and “never explain, never complain” is patronising and arrogant. It’s just another way of treating the public – who, at least partially, fund the Windsors’ lavish lifestyles – as “less than”.

I’m not, of course, suggesting that the royals should respond to every gossipy story or bit of speculation that concerns them – or glue themselves to Twitter, arguing with johnnyboy43769 about who wore a particular tiara best.

However, in the case of serious issues like racism , Britain’s colonial history and reparations for the slave trade; a “never explain” approach feels absolutely inappropriate – and wrong.

The Windsors should not be considered above giving an explanation. Staying silent and aloof – as they did even in the face of racism accusations within the family, saying that the matter would be handled “privately” – will do them no favours.

The British public and the citizens of commonwealth countries deserve explanations. We’re not children, easily distracted by sparkly dresses and military regalia.

How does the royal family intend to help heal the wounds of colonialism ? How much of disgraced Prince Andrew’s reported multi-million pound settlement to his sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, came from public money? What positive and useful purpose can the royal family serve in Britain today?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent tour has been characterised by protests, criticism and some truly misjudged photo opportunities. From the jaunt in the “special royal Land Rover”, dressed in white in an attempt to copy something the Queen and Prince Phillip did in the 60s; to Kate’s £35,000 tour wardrobe and her white saviour-ish interactions with local children, the expensive jolly looked like an embarrassing colonial throwback.

Prince William is quite right – “never explain, never complain” has to go. It has no place in the modern world, and should be consigned to the dustbin of history. Perhaps, before long, the whole concept of the monarchy will happily follow.