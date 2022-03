Fans of The Gaslight Anthem have reason to be excited as singer Brian Fallon revealed that they have reunited and ended their "indefinite hiatus." The group initially announced their "indefinite hiatus" in July 2015 following their European summer tour run in support of the 2014 album, Get Hurt. In 2018, the band played a string of shows in support of the 10th anniversary of The '59 Sound album, later issuing early versions of songs and B-sides from that record under the title The '59 Sound Sessions. But the decision to reunite and move forward rather than looking back with their career was finally announced via a message on the band's social media.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO