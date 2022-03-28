“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘The Rotten Core’

HOLLYWOOD—He was a con artist back then and he’s a con artist now on “Days of Our Lives.” I’m referring to Leo Stark who has managed to get his hooks into Craig, Chloe’s father, who recently announced that he is gay. Chloe and Brady were baffled when they came face-to-face with the con artists who caused all sorts of mayhem the last time he was in Salem. This time he has his hooks in a guy who has dropped a bomb on his family and just doesn’t see the light that is staring directly at him. Simply put, Craig is blinded by love, let me rephrase that he is blinded by Leo’s charm.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO