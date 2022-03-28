Walmart To End Cigarette Sales In Some Stores

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.In a press conference on Tuesday 15 March, health minister Magnus Heunicke said the policy change would prevent the next generation from smoking any form of tobacco, AFP reports. “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke said.Under current laws in Demark, people under the age of 18...

