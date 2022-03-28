ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frank Reich addresses John Fox addition and Colts’ latest QB moves

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEnSk_0es26xWi00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ rebuilt defensive coaching staff has added another significant component.

John Fox, who has taken two teams to the Super Bowl as a head coach during nearly three decades in the NFL, has been named a senior defensive assistant on Frank Reich’s staff. The Athletic’s Stephen Holder was first to report the addition.

“Really excited about John Fox,’’ Reich told reporters Monday morning at the owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. “Bringing in a guy with his resume . . . the people who he’s been with (and) the systems he’s coached.’’

Colts Blue Zone Podcast discusses Matt Ryan trade and available free agents

Fox, 67, is the latest addition to a defensive staff that’s been rebuilt following coordinator Matt Eberflus’ departure to become head coach with the Chicago Bears. The first move was naming his successor: Gus Bradley .

Now, yet another former head coach.

“A great complement to Gus,’’ Reich said. “Our goal with John coming in (was) not for him to bring his system to us, but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.

“Gus and I were like this the whole way through, heavily involved.’’

Reich indicated the Colts looked at several individuals to fill senior role.

“This was a role I really wanted to add,’’ he said.

Fox’s coaching experience is rooted in defense and deep.

Matt Ryan’s the guy, but Colts at least considered Deshaun Watson

He’s posted a 141-130 overall record in 16 seasons as head coach with the Carolina Panthers (2002-10), Denver Broncos (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-17). He took the 2003 Panthers and ’13 Broncos to the Super Bowl where they lost to New England and Seattle, respectively.

Fox’s NFL coaching career began as a defensive backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989. It includes stints as defensive coordinator with the Raiders (1994-95) and New York Giants (1997-2001).

Reich also addressed several other topics Monday, including:

T rading Carson Wentz

The team determined to sever ties with Wentz after one season that ended with the historic collapse in closing losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville that kept it out of the playoffs. The Colts traded him to Washington March 9.

“You guys know how I feel about him. I love the guy, I really do,’’ Reich said. “I think he’s a really good football player. I think he played well for us.

“We as an organization thought highly of Carson in a lot of ways. Obviously we traded for him. But sometimes you can’t explain everything else. . . . you have to make the move that you think is right.

“It’s 2022 . . . not everything is a storybook ending.’’

Colts’ QB Ryan hopes to follow in footsteps of Manning, Brady, Stafford

Acquiring Matt Ryan

The Colts reloaded March 21 by trading for Atlanta’s all-time passing leader . The cost: a 3 rd -round pick in April’s draft.

What must be remembered is Ryan was not available when the Colts moved on from Wentz.

“When you’re looking at the landscape, you don’t see Matt Ryan,’’ Reich said. “Lucky, blessed, whatever you want to call it. We’re very thankful that Matt became available. A credit to Chris (Ballard) and his leadership. We weren’t going to panic. We knew the options that were out there, and we were committed to making it work.’’

Ryan, he added, was “the right move for the team.

“Super excited about Matt; pro’s pro. Brings in high, elite leadership, elite accuracy. Just been a model of consistency but also a model of consistency at a very high level. Shown the ability to carry a team in those moments, when you need to carry the team.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage/analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX59
FOX59

21K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Matt Bradley
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Athletic#Colts Blue Zone Podcast
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
The Spun

Former Browns Star Names Baker Mayfield’s Biggest Problem

The NFL offseason continues to roll on, and Baker Mayfield’s future remains in limbo. Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but the team doesn’t need him after trading for Deshaun Watson. The trade market for Mayfield has not materialized, leading some to speculate he might have to be a backup somewhere, either with Cleveland or another team.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Bears GM has two-word response to Bills matching Ryan Bates’ offer sheet

The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that the team would be bringing their most versatile lineman back in 2022 and beyond. According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it’s a four-year, $17 million deal. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed and will pay Bates $8.8 million. A source was able to confirm to Syracuse.com that Bates’ contract was fully guaranteed in year one and year two.
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy