The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO