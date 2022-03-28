ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Negotiations to resume Wednesday between Southern California grocers, workers

By City News Service
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery workers in Southern California have voted to authorize a strike against Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions. But they’re not walking out just yet. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen tells us what’s next. Contract talks will resume Wednesday in hopes of avoiding a walkout by thousands of Southern...

Comments / 0

