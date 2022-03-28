ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota Man Charged in Woman's Murder, "Strong Suspect" in 2nd Killing

By Gordon Byrd
 1 day ago

SARASOTA -- Police say the man they arrested Friday for the murder of a homeless woman found near North Tamiami Trail is a "strong suspect" in the killing of another woman found nearby.

Interim police chief Rex Troche says elements of the killing of a 59-year-old woman found March 10th, strongly match details in the murder of the first victim, identified as 48-year-old Kelly Ann Ripley. The medical examiner says Ripley died of blunt force trauma and strangulation. Officers arrested Devonshire after they say he showed up at Pioneer Park, where he had been giving a trespass warning. They got Devonshire to submit to a DNA swab which matched evidence collected during Ripley's autopsy.

Troche says Devonshire has an extensive criminal record, including a conviction for a 2005 murder in Delaware. He says detectives are working to determine whether Devonshire knew either victim.

