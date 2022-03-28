ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Three people dead following multi-vehicle crash that closed part of I-81 North in Schuylkill County

A Schuylkill County Coroner now confirms three people are dead following a series of crashes involving multiple vehicles on part of Interstate 81 North in Schuylkill County.A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed part of Interstate 81 north in Schuylkill County.

State Police say the crashes involving dozens of vehicles including several tractor trailers and a fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between exit (116) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) just before 11 o'clock this morning . The highway remains closed.

A mass casualty center was set up on the property of the Wegman’s Distribution Center near the crash site.

Investigators say there were snow squalls reported in the area at the time of the crash.

