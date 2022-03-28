SLC auto-pedestrian crash leaves woman dead

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a traffic-related crash that killed a 70-year-old woman.

The crash occurred near 2400 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene around 10 p.m. to find the victim, Marilyn Alleman, lying in the road. Alleman was reportedly attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Bystanders and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts, but Alleman died on scene.

This crash marks the seventh traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is continuing to assist the victim’s family with mental health support and any other services needed.

No additional details will be released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.