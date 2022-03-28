Why the Common Thread Between 'The Batman's Big 3 Is a Desire To Be Seen

Though he's far from the most attention-grabbing villain in The Batman, it was still a nice surprise to see John Turturro inhabiting the role of Carmine Falcone. It’s a reflection of Turturro’s ability to make an impression by throwing himself into any role, no matter how small or thankless the part is. Turturro has made a name for himself over the decades as one of the more versatile character actors around, often able to play sullen and intense just as well as he can play broad and cartoonish. So in order to break down his most memorable performances, you get quite the variety in terms of how he fits into the landscape of the films in which he’s appeared. Though he has starred or co-starred in a number of movies, he’s capable of making as just as big of an impact in the ones where he basically just shows up for one really memorable scene. It speaks to why Turturro has been such a combustible screen presence for so long and why it’s easy to get excited every time he shows up in a movie.

