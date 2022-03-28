Why the Common Thread Between 'The Batman's Big 3 Is a Desire To Be Seen

In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he and cinematographer Greig Fraser present Gotham City in a way no other Batman film has done in the past. This isn’t the vague, metropolitan supercity of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, nor is it the highly stylized, kaleidoscopic creation of Gotham from the Joel Schumacher films. In Reeves’s film, his and production designer James Chinlund’s vision for Gotham City is intrinsically tied to its story and characters. In the story, a sullen Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), burdened by his family’s legacy, attempts to stop a string of murders committed by the Riddler (Paul Dano), who hopes to unmask the corrupt underbelly that is plaguing the city. In tandem with its decaying Gothic architecture, the film takes inspiration from the films of David Fincher as it bathes the city in noirish shadows and a Stygian color palette.
Comments / 0