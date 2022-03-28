The 10 Best Animated Versions of Batman, Ranked

The Batman has taken the world by storm since its release earlier this month, with many praising the film as one of the greatest Batman features of all time. While time (and a few more viewings) will tell if The Batman will continue to be as loved, one thing is sure: Batman isn't going anywhere. In fact, the Caped Crusader is just as popular now as he ever was, with countless monthly comic titles, animated features, television adaptations, and even radio series taking the world by storm. Batman is a cultural phenomenon. But Matt Reeves' latest blockbuster is not the first Batman adaptation to take on the name "The Batman." No, that title belongs to the 2004 Kids' WB animated series developed by Michael Goguen and Duane Capizzi which ran for five exciting seasons. While many consider Batman: The Animated Series the greatest of Batman animation, The Batman is a true marvel in superhero animation.

