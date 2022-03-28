ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black News Channel shuts down 2 years after going live

 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Black News Channel shut down a little more than two years after it went live as the first all-day news network in the country aimed at African...

