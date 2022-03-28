MacKenzie Scott donates $6 million to Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

A middle-aged couple in Daytona Beach, Florida were stabbed to death, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home from a Bike Week event over the weekend. On Tuesday, police announced they have a person of interest in the double homicide, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
A state biologist working in a Florida nature preserve on Wednesday spotted something out of the ordinary — what appeared to be a detached human arm in an alligator’s mouth. The discovery led to an investigation that lasted into Thursday. That’s when another body part — possibly part...
A mermaid performer in florida says it felt like 'a slap in the face' Ashley Mengel was one of the performers who was recorded. She said it felt like a slap in the face when she and others came forward demanding answers about what happened, only to learn that an upcoming mermaid show was contracted to another group.
Patients seeking emergency treatment at the busy Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t know their safety was potentially at risk. But the medical director of the emergency department saw the danger in 2012 and for years urged his bosses to address it by adding staff members.
An alligator was photographed with a football in its mouth in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, sparking an online debate as to whether it was playing with the ball or trying to eat it. Both ideas are equally absurd, but that didn’t stop social media from making countless...
Walt Disney World Resort is fighting to save Florida's dwindling manatee population. Most recently, Disney's animal care experts assisted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with the release of a 680-pound manatee at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City—one of six manatees rehabilitated at the Orlando theme park over the last year.
Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
The chef-inspired, build-your-own bowl concept will celebrate its 11th location with ‘Friends and Family’ events on March 20 & 21, where guests will receive a free bowl with a suggested donation to a local nonprofit. GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh Kitchen (FK), the popular quick...
"Black Snow," the Palm Beach Post and ProPublica's investigative reporting series about the effects of sugarcane burning on underserved communities of color in the Glades, has been recognized with a prestigious national science reporting award.
The Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT this month selected the series to win the 2022 Victor K. McElheny Award for local and regional science journalism. Black Snow was chosen from a field of more than 100 entries from newspapers, broadcasters and digital...
The Howard Academy Community Center was jam packed Friday evening, March 25th, with people showing love and appreciation for Ocala’s three Olympic speed skating champions, Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia. During the event, which included numerous presentations, Jackson was inducted into the Black History Museum of Marion...
A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
