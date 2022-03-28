ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

MacKenzie Scott donates $6 million to Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

By Meaghan Branham
i4biz.com
 22 hours ago

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated $436 million to the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity International. She also made donations to 84 of the charity’s affiliate organizations in...

www.i4biz.com

Comments / 0

