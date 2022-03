The Noble 33 hospitality group (Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, specifically) is branching out from its current array of restaurants to offer something new to the Sunset Strip. The team behind hotspot Toca Madera (in West Hollywood; Scottsdale, Arizona; and soon in Las Vegas) and Sparrow Italia in Downtown will open a more upscale destination known as Casa Madera inside the Mondrian Hotel this summer. The plan is to drop in all the usual design and menu choices, from light wood and rustic off-white touches to broadly inspired Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, across a 7,800 square foot venue. Expect the bar to be packed come summertime, even as more and more competing projects arrive like Lavo Ristorante to the west and Horses further east.

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO