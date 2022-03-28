Troy Kotsur Wins Best Supporting Actor for 'CODA' at Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards will take place tomorrow night and the temperature around Hollywood seems to be that Apple TV+'s CODA is the frontrunner for the top prize, Best Picture, potentially beating out Netflix's The Power of the Dog. The film, whose title is an anagram for child of deaf adults, was released back in August and can be watched with a subscription to the home of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+. CODA's rise to becoming the favorite for Best Picture is rooted in a few things, it began as an indie darling with a record-setting Sundance sale last year, but also checks two major boxes for Academy voters: It's a feel-good movie and a coming-of-age story. It also has inclusion baked into its premise as its cast is composed largely of actual actors that are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO