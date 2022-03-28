ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Kotsur Wins Best Supporting Actor for 'CODA' at Oscars 2022

By Rahul Malhotra
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCODA actor Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday, as he became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar. Released on Apple TV+ in August last year, CODA won in all three of its nominated categories, becoming the first streaming film and the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast...

MarketWatch

Oscars 2022: A list of the Academy Awards nominees

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. (Here’s your guide on what channel the Oscars is on for those tuning in by TV, as well as where you can stream the Oscars and the nominated movies online this weekend.)
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
Eugenio Derbez
David Fincher
Ciarán Hinds
Marlee Matlin
Jesse Plemons
Emilia Jones
J. K. Simmons
Daniel Durant
Joe Biden
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 21: “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser won the feature film prize March 20 at the 36th annual ASC Awards (held at the organization’s clubhouse in Hollywood). He now has critical momentum going into Sunday’s Oscars, bolstered by his recent BAFTA prize and praise for his dark and gritty “The Batman.” However, don’t be surprised if Wegner (winner of the Critics Choice Award) pulls off an upset over her fellow Australian and becomes the first woman to win the Oscar for cinematography. Her director, “Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion, is expected to win...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Updates COVID Protocols for Oscars After BAFTA Weekend Surge

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has updated its COVID protocols and rules for the 2022 Oscars taking place on Sunday. According to a press release sent out by the Academy on Friday, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances.” Those who are testing positive but are within a six- to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test must provide a negative PCR, Lucira or Cue Health test and must be administered by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

CODA Movie: Where to Watch Best Picture Frontrunner

The 94th Academy Awards will take place tomorrow night and the temperature around Hollywood seems to be that Apple TV+'s CODA is the frontrunner for the top prize, Best Picture, potentially beating out Netflix's The Power of the Dog. The film, whose title is an anagram for child of deaf adults, was released back in August and can be watched with a subscription to the home of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+. CODA's rise to becoming the favorite for Best Picture is rooted in a few things, it began as an indie darling with a record-setting Sundance sale last year, but also checks two major boxes for Academy voters: It's a feel-good movie and a coming-of-age story. It also has inclusion baked into its premise as its cast is composed largely of actual actors that are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
MOVIES
Deadline

Troy Kotsur Makes Oscars History With ‘CODA’ Win, Dedicates Award To Deaf, Disabled Communities: “This Is Our Moment”

Click here to read the full article. Troy Kotsur’s exciting journey on the awards circuit culminated into a history-making moment at the 94th annual Oscar Awards. On Sunday, the CODA actor took home the best supporting actor prize and became the first male actor to win for a performance in American Sign Language. Upon receiving the honor from Minari Oscar winner and Pachinko star Youn Yuh-jung, Kotsur dedicated his win to a number of communities that have often been marginalized in entertainment. “This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA (Child of Deaf Adult) community and the disabled community,” he said....
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Here’s who is presenting at the Oscars so far

The lineup is coming together for the 2022 Oscars. With less than one week until the big show, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some major star power to take the stage. This week, presenters added to the line-up included Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner,...
