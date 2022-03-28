ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle-area police officer dies after Vegas Strip stabbing

By KEN RITTER, Associated Press, KEN RITTER
Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — An off-duty police officer from Washington state was fatally stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip during the weekend by a man who authorities say saw him argue with another man about petting his dogs. Officials and friends in Edmonds, Washington, mourned the death late...

