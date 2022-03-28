ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Crash closes section of Route 61 in Northumberland County

By Zachary Smith
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Northumberland County is closed after a crash Monday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 61 has been shut down in both directions between Crocus Road and Main Street in Shamokin Township. PennDOT says there are also downed utilities at the scene.

Pile-up closes Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

There has been no word on injuries in relation to the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work the scene.

For the latest in road conditions and closures, head to 511pa.com .

