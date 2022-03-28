The 11 Best High-Protein Yogurts, According to Dietitians

Adding a high-protein yogurt to your daily routine is a nutritious option with big benefits. Image Credit: DebbiSmirnoff/iStock/GettyImages

Choosing a high-protein yogurt for your midday snack, or even adding it to your breakfast, can help you feel satiated throughout your day. "A 6-ounce container of regular yogurt can have around 5 grams of protein per serving, while the best high-protein yogurt options average 12 grams of protein or higher," Kelsey Sackmann, RD, tells LIVESTRONG.com​.​

That being said, there are so many yogurt options to choose from, and not all of them are equally nutritious. Below, see our expert-approved choices for the best high-protein yogurt to add to your grocery cart.

Our Picks

​ Best Overall: ​ Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt ($7.99 for a 24-ounce tub, Instacart.com)

​ Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt ($7.99 for a 24-ounce tub, Instacart.com) ​ Best Budget: ​ Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($3.99 for a 4-pack, Target.com)

​ Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($3.99 for a 4-pack, Target.com) ​ Best Flavor: ​ Chobani Greek Yogurt ($1.39, Target.com)

​ Chobani Greek Yogurt ($1.39, Target.com) ​ Best High-Protein: ​ :ratio Protein Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($1.69, Target.com)

​ :ratio Protein Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($1.69, Target.com) ​ Best Milk Variety: ​Fage Total 2% Greek Yogurt ($1.69, Target.com)

​Fage Total 2% Greek Yogurt ($1.69, Target.com) ​ Best Organic: ​ Stonyfield Organic Greek Whole Milk Yogurt ($6.79, Target.com)

​ Stonyfield Organic Greek Whole Milk Yogurt ($6.79, Target.com) ​ Best Creamy: ​ Icelandic Provisions Vanilla Skyr ($1.59, Target.com)

​ Icelandic Provisions Vanilla Skyr ($1.59, Target.com) ​ Best Non-Dairy: ​Nancy's Probiotic Oat Milk Yogurt ($5.79, Instacart.com)

​Nancy's Probiotic Oat Milk Yogurt ($5.79, Instacart.com) ​ Best Keto-Friendly: ​ Two Good Low-Fat Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($1.39, Target.com)

​ Two Good Low-Fat Vanilla Greek Yogurt ($1.39, Target.com) ​ Best Drinkable: ​ Powerful Yogurt ($3.66, Instacart.com)

​ Powerful Yogurt ($3.66, Instacart.com) ​Best Low-Calorie: ​Light + Fit Greek Strawberry Cheesecake Nonfat Yogurt ($1.56, Instacart.com)

To help you pick the best high-protein yogurt on your next trip to the grocery store, we spoke to four registered dietitians for their top choices based on the following criteria:

Amount of protein per serving

Amount of sugar per serving

Other nutrients

Taste and texture

18 grams of protein

5 grams of sugar

Siggi's Icelandic Yogurt comes highly recommended by Sackmann and Maya Feller, RD, CDN. What makes Siggi's Icelandic Yogurt the best yogurt overall is that it's high in protein, low in sugar and full of other nutrients like probiotics and calcium.

Plus, it's made with just three simple ingredients: pasteurized whole milk, pasteurized cream and live probiotic cultures for a gut-healthy snack. It doesn't get much better than that.

​Buy it: ​Instacart.com;​ Price: ​$7.99 for a 24-ounce tub

15 grams of protein

5 grams of sugar

To get the most bang for your buck, it's best to buy yogurt in bulk and Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Greek yogurt comes in a 4-pack for $3.59, which adds up to under $1 per serving — an amazing deal! Each cup will give you an impressive 15 grams of protein that will help keep you full throughout the day.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$3.59 for a 4-pack

13 grams of protein

13 grams of sugar

Chobani's Greek Yogurt has a decadent creamy texture. The yogurt is filled with 13 grams of protein and it comes in a variety of different delicious flavors: vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, peach, black cherry, raspberry and more. Plus, it's not made with genetically modified ingredients.

While this yogurt does boast a lot of protein, it's a bit higher in sugar than our other choices because of the added flavoring.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$1.29

25 grams of protein

3 grams of sugar

If you're looking to get more protein in your diet, look no further than :ratio Protein's Vanilla Greek Yogurt. Each cup is filled with a heaping 25 grams of protein and only has 3 grams of sugar, making for a nutritious and low-sugar snack.

Not only that, but this deliciously creamy yogurt will also give you 35 percent of your daily recommended value of calcium.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$1.69

15 grams of protein

5 grams of sugar

Milk has varying amounts of fat. This yogurt from Fage only has 2 percent fat and it boasts 15 grams of protein and just 5 grams of sugar.

You can also buy Fage Total in 0 percent and 5 percent fat. "This yogurt is on the cheaper side, but still has good flavor, a smooth texture and decent nutrient breakdown," says Julia Denison, RD, LDN. You'll also get a dose of probiotics from Fage, as its only ingredients are Grade A pasteurized skim milk and cream and live probiotic yogurt cultures.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$1.29

16 grams of protein

5 grams of sugar

This organic greek yogurt from Stonyfield is all you need for a satiating midday snack. It has only two ingredients: pasteurized organic nonfat milk and live cultures.

"Organically raised cows aren't given the same hormones and antibiotics as conventional cows; no antibiotics for them means no antibiotics for you," Sackmann says. You can even pair this high-protein yogurt with fresh fruit or granola for a filling breakfast.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$6.79 for a 32-ounce tub

15 grams of protein

9 grams of sugar

Blended with three different kinds of pure vanilla, Icelandic Skyr Vanilla Yogurt has a super creamy and rich consistency. Though Skyr has a thicker texture, its taste is slightly milder than regular yogurt, and the addition of pleasant vanilla makes this snack a decadent treat.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$1.59

6 grams of protein

0 grams of sugar

While this yogurt has a little bit less protein than our other options, it still gives you a good amount considering it's not made with dairy products. One serving of this oat milk yogurt will give you 6 grams of protein. Plus, it doesn't have any sugar.

Because growing oat crops does not require as much water as milk does, are also considered a sustainable yogurt option. Each batch of Nancy's Yogurt is carefully cultured, sustainably sourced and offers billions of live probiotics in each serving, making it a good choice.

​Buy it:​ Instacart.com; ​Price: ​$5.79

12 grams of protein

2 grams of sugar

This Greek yogurt from Two Good has 12 grams of satiating protein and it'll only give 80 calories per serving.

If you're following a keto-style eating plan, this yogurt is strained in such a way that most of the natural sugars are removed. So, while regular Greek yogurt will have about 5 grams of sugar, you'll only get 2 grams in a serving of Two Good Greek Yogurt. It's also low in carbs, with just 3 grams per serving, and you'll get a small amount of fat.

​Buy it: ​Target.com;​ Price: ​$1.39

20 grams of protein

9 grams of sugar

If you're into the idea of drinking your yogurt, this creamy, delicious Powerful Yogurt beverage is going to be your new go-to. It's made with all-natural ingredients and has 20 grams of protein per bottle to help sustain your energy levels throughout the day.

​Buy it: ​Instacart.com;​ Price: ​$3.66

12 grams of protein

7 grams of sugar

If you're trying not to add too many extra calories when choosing a snack, this yogurt from Dannon could be a good choice to consider. Not to mention, if you have a sweet tooth, the Strawberry Cheesecake-flavoring could very well help you replace your favorite treat with a more nutrient-dense option.

A cup of this yogurt has only 80 calories and will also give you 12 grams of protein, making it a light-yet-satisfying snack you'll want to enjoy again and again.

​Buy it: ​Instacart.com;​ Price: ​$1.56

Before you go out and purchase your yogurt, there are a few things you should consider that will help you make the best choice.

Because milk has naturally occurring sugars in it, plain dairy yogurts will typically have a few grams of sugar. That being said, look out for added sugar and ingredients like artificial flavors and even pureed fruit on your nutrition labels. "You should look for a yogurt that has 10 to 15 grams of added sugars or less per serving," Denison says.

Many manufacturers put "low-fat," "reduced-fat" and "fat-free" labeling on their products to convince buyers that they are healthier, but this isn't necessarily the case.

In fact, while it's important to mind your portions, fat is an important nutrient your body needs to function properly. Saturated fat, which is the kind that comes from yogurt and other dairy products, should be incorporated into your diet and make up less than 10 percent of your daily calories, according to the USDA 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Eating enough fat also helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied between meals and may be beneficial to your heart health, according to the University of Chicago Medicine.

Look out for "sugar-free" labeling on your products, too. Many yogurts will have artificial sweeteners in them that can actually make you crave more sweets throughout the day, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Protein isn't the only nutrient that yogurt can give you. To get the most benefit from your yogurt, check your nutrition labels to see what other vitamins, minerals and nutrients are in it. Some yogurts are fortified with a big dose of gut-healthy probiotics, and some varieties have more calcium and vitamin D than others.