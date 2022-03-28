ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

VIDEO: 85-year-old attacked in front of California home

By Gayle Ong, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kGmw_0es22UGb00

Video shows the attack on the man as he worked on his front lawn.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davenport Journal

Conwoman tricked her date she met on social media to come to her apartment before she and her accomplices burned him, stabbed him and forced him to call his family to come up with ransom money

The 22-year-old woman lured the male victim, whom she met on social media, to her home where she and three other men proceeded to torture the man and hold him hostage, while demanding the victim’s family pay a $100,000 ransom for his release. The unsuspecting 24-year-old man was tied up and burned while his kidnappers forced him to call his family to come up with $100,000 in ransom money to secure his release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Video Shows Man Screaming ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying in Police Custody

Disturbing video shows the final moments of a man’s life as he shouted “I can’t breathe” while being restrained by five officers. The incident occurred in Los Angeles County on March 31, 2020, nearly two months before George Floyd died under similar circumstances. CNN reports the California Highway Patrol took Edward Bronstein, 38, into custody following a traffic stop. The man was then transferred him to the Altadena Station’s garage area, where officers attempted to draw a blood sample.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy