ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Looking at the April NFL Calendar for the Saints

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrPSg_0es22NKk00

The Saints are about to enter a really busy time of the NFL offseason, so we check on the happenings that April brings.

As we are about to enter the month of April, things certainly keep on trucking along for the Saints and the rest of the NFL. The main waves of free agency went with a quickness, but remain ongoing. For some players, they'll have to wait until after the draft to be back on a team.

The NFL offseason calendar is plentiful, and we take a look at some important things to come for New Orleans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Remainder of March

  • Mar. 27-30 : Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
  • Mar. 29 (Pro Day): Fayetteville State, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Purdue, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
  • Mar. 30 (Pro Day): Alabama, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida International, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest
  • Mar. 31 (Pro Day): Appalachian State, Oregon State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas Tech, Western Kentucky

April

  • Apr. 1 (Pro Day): Houston, Kentucky, Oregon, UCF
  • Apr. 4 : Saints may begin offseason workout programs with new head coach Dennis Allen. Offseason strength programs would typically consist of several weeks.
  • Apr. 4 (Pro Day): Louisiana-Lafayette, Montana State
  • Apr. 5 (Pro Day): Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern A&M, USC
  • Apr. 6 (Pro Day): LSU
  • Apr. 16: USFL launches.
  • Apr. 18 : Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
  • Apr. 20 : Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
  • Apr. 22 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. This will be important for players like Deonte Harty.
  • Apr. 27 : Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
  • Apr. 27 : Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
  • Apr. 28-30 : NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada. Round 1 will be on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday.
  • Mid-to-Late April : NFL Schedule Release.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork

1K+

Followers

753

Posts

270K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Breakers#Florida International#Wake Forest#Texas Tech#Ucf#Nicholls State#Southern A M#Lsu#Usfl La
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of The Final Four Games

A quartet of college basketball bluebloods are set to take center stage at the men’s Final Four next weekend. This year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal features a pair of matchups between Villanova-Kansas and the first ever NCAA Tournament battle between North Carolina and Duke. On Monday, ESPN’s Basketball Power...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was trending on social media this weekend for some funny jokes he made about Tom Brady and his family. The legendary NFL quarterback joked that his son, Marshall Manning, is a collector of quarterback jerseys, though he has no interest in his dad’s. “My son Marshall is...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The One That Got Away’ in Vikings Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings notably signed Harrison Phillips (DT), Jordan Hicks (LB), Za’Darius Smith (EDGE), and Chandon Sullivan (CB) in free agency to date, but there is one that evidently got away. That’s Ryan Bates, an offensive lineman from the Buffalo Bills, who was signed to an offer sheet by...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
753
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy