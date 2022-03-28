ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Social media responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgKFZ_0es22LZI00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 94th Academy Awards took a shocking turn on Sunday night when Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, walked up to Rock and slapped him .

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes rapid hair loss.

After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

As soon as the incident happened, social media erupted. Some people were in support of Smith, others said he crossed the line.

What did Chris Rock say before Will Smith slapped him?

One Twitter user said, “Chris Rock’s joke was messed up. Will Smith’s actions were even more messed up. Smith could have walked up and taken the mic to discuss it, he could have yelled what he did from his seat, or he could have risen above it. Assaulting Rock was the wrong thing to do. No excuse!”

“I don’t care if his wife suffers from alopecia or not. He laughed at the joke himself. The fact that there are people defending him is actually outrageous. Chris Rock got the whole room laughing, Will Smith got the whole room cringing,” another person said on Twitter .

“Awful lessons from the Oscars. After Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock, he received applause. A-list celebs rushed over to comfort him. He was then invited onstage to receive an Oscar, and used his speech to justify his behavior— ‘love made him do it.’ None of this was okay,” another tweet said .

Another tweet shared support of Smith : “I support what Will Smith did I’m tired of people with physical and mental disabilities being the butt of people’s jokes. As someone with both physical and mental disabilities, it’s all I’ve known.. If someone made a similar joke about my partner or me, I would slap them too.”

And that wasn’t the only one.

“I support what Will Smith did. What would you do if someone made jokes about your wife when she was sick? There’s a difference between jokes and insults,” read another tweet .

One user called the incident “disgusting.”

“The worst moment ever at the Oscars by Will Smith. Will Smith is an entitled rich idiot. WS talking about peace and love after he smacks Chris Rock ruined all the winners night. WS will be remembered for that disgusting moment at the Oscars!” explained the Twitter user .

Another tweet joked about it.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

“I can’t wait for The Simpsons fans to say the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident was predicted in season 15 Episode 200,” the Twitter user shared .

Another tweet praised Rock .

“Chris Rock showed integrity and professionalism on stage as he always does. Will Smith showed a lack of respect to another performer on stage And worse showed the world how not to resolve Conflict Kudos to Chris Rock showing class. total loss of respect to Will Smith no class.”

There were also several memes shared across social media.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Rock is declining to file a police report against Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

825K+

Views

Follow KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Kdvr#Navy
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Sheila Bridges Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock a 'Loss All Around'

While everyone's busy choosing sides after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock ... Sheila Bridges says she's disappointed in both of 'em, because their actions reinforced stereotypes about Black men. The interior designer famously suffers from alopecia, something she discussed one-on-one with Chris for his 2009 documentary "Good Hair" -- but...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

In Defense of Wesley Snipes’s Red Carpet Bermuda Shorts

At last night’s Oscars, the standout red carpet moments were those that defied convention—whether Timothée Chalamet’s chest-baring Louis Vuitton jacket or the prevalence of tailored white shirts on some of the night’s starriest arrivals, including Zendaya and Uma Thurman. And while Kristen Stewart’s subversive take on the short suit may have got the most of the attention when it came to idiosyncratic red carpet looks, there was another look cut above the knees that sparked plenty of conversation, worn by none other than Wesley Snipes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Toni Braxton Opens Up About The Recent Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, March 29 edition of “Tamron Hall,” in a daytime television exclusive interview, singer Toni Braxton sits down with Tamron for her first television interview following the death of her sister Traci Braxton earlier this month. In an intimate conversation with Tamron, Toni opens up about her sister’s battle with cancer and shares how she is coping in the wake of her loss. Braxton also discusses her new anthology movie series on Lifetime, “The Fallen Angels Murder Club.” Later, Simone Ashley, the star of season two of Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” joins Tamron to dish on the new season and shares her experience stepping into the leading role of the hit series. Hear what Toni had to say inside…
CELEBRITIES
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy