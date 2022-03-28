ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlVLM_0es22Iv700

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

CVS Health sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, and the company had predicted that missing tobacco products would hurt annual earnings by 7 to 8 cents per share.

Overall revenue has grown every year at CVS, however, after a number of acquisitions and changes to its stores bolstered the company’s health care offerings. CVS Health bought the health insurer Aetna in 2017.

Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.

Health officials say that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the U.S. each year.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.”

___

AP Health writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Alissa Rose

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.
TheStreet

Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

Costco's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report business has always been about driving people to its warehouses. The membership-based chain resisted efforts to even sell things on its website, well after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report had become a major player and even long after Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report made digital sales a priority.
RETAIL
NJ.com

Does Walmart have any promo codes today?

Walmart is a top choice among discount stores. The big-box retailer is known for its constant sales across all categories, but can you snag a good deal today?. No, but the retail giant is constantly holding massive savings. Is Walmart offering any deals?. Yes. Shop everything on sale here. Are...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Florida State
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Business
KTSM

Walmart looking at U.S. grown products in “Open Call”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For all the small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to sell their product under the world’s biggest retail company, Walmart Inc. announced the open application period for its Open Call sourcing event. This is for all businesses that either make, grow, or assemble their product in the United States. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigarette Smoking#Drugstore#Ap#Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health#Aetna#Walmart Inc
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
B98.5

Walmart No Longer Selling Tobacco Products At Some Stores

While it is not the first nationwide retail chain to stop selling cigarettes, it is certainly the larges chain to do so. According to News Center Maine, as of Monday, some Walmart stores have stopped selling tobacco products. Some of the stores are located in California, New Mexico, Florida, and Arkansas.
MAINE STATE
MLive.com

Backyard inflatables, classic outdoor toys on sale at Walmart

Backyard fun has never been easier to guarantee with some new low prices on outdoor toys at Walmart. With spring and summer stretching out ahead of us, it’s time to make sure all the little people in your home - and the grownups - will have plenty of fun things to play with when it comes to outside activities.
SHOPPING
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dairy Queen Launches Stackburger Line as Chain Sees Record Sales in 2021

Dairy Queen is expanding its burger offerings as the fast-food chain looks beyond Blizzards and other desserts. The new Stackburger line is Dairy Queen's biggest menu expansion in two decades, with five burger varieties for U.S. customers. Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway has owned Dairy Queen for 25 years.
RESTAURANTS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy