Dedicated to dialysis

A research team led by Professor Dr. Roman-Ulrich Müller has established that four out of six different nutritional strategies prevent acute kidney injury in a mouse model. Furthermore, the team has identified a potential mechanism protecting the organs in their interdisciplinary, translational study. This is the first step towards transferring the results from bench to bedside. The research was conducted at the Department II of Internal Medicine, the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging Research, and the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC) at the University of Cologne. The article "A systematic analysis of diet-induced nephroprotection reveals overlapping changes in cysteine catabolism" has been published in Translational Research.

