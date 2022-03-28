ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith could face assault rap for smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

By Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock has declined to file a complaint after actor Will Smith slapped him in the face on live TV during the Oscars – but prosecutors could still bring charges, experts told Fox News Digital. "It was an open hand, there was no injury, so it's a misdemeanor...

