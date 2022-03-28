ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police: KY man killed in gunfire exchange with officers

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAYNA_0es21gno00

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Authorities say a central Kentucky man who exchanged gunfire with police has died.

Lexington police said in a statement that officers responded Sunday evening to a report of “an armed suicidal subject” at a home. Police say when officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons.

The statement says he fired at officers, and five returned fire, striking him. The man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Those involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave. Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

22K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WOWK 13 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Crying officer claims he thought police were being ‘executed’ during shooting that killed Breonna Taylor

An ex-Louisville police officer testifying during the Breonna Taylor trial broke down and claimed he believed his fellow officers were being "executed" when he fired on the unarmed Ms Taylor and her boyfriend. Brett Hankison, 45, recounted his version of the night that Ms Taylor was killed by police. According to Mr Hankison, he and fellow Louisville officers broke into the apartment of Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who then fired his gun at them. He recalled seeing the muzzle flash from Mr Walker's gun and began to fire back, apparently mistaking the pistol fire for an AR-15. "It...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Victims identified in Pike County shooting

UPDATE (2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23): Kentucky State Police have identified the victims as 20-year-old Jaion Divins, of Ohio, and 21-year-old Lendin Ellis, of Ohio. This is an update to a story originally published on March 19, 2022. The original story is below. Two people are dead and one was taken to the hospital […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy