Police: KY man killed in gunfire exchange with officers

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Authorities say a central Kentucky man who exchanged gunfire with police has died.

Lexington police said in a statement that officers responded Sunday evening to a report of “an armed suicidal subject” at a home. Police say when officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons.

The statement says he fired at officers, and five returned fire, striking him. The man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Those involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave. Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.