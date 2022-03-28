ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Feared to have torn meniscus

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Celtics fear that Williams (knee) sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The diagnosis isn't...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Raptors injury report: Four starters out for C's

Injury concerns have struck the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. In addition to Robert Williams III, who's out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston will be out three more starters against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Marcus Smart will...
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Receives Tough News On Robert Williams’ Injury

For a few months now, it’s felt like nothing could go wrong for the red-hot Boston Celtics. That came to a halt Sunday night at TD Garden. Robert Williams III exited the Celtics’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a knee injury that initially was believed to be a sprain. But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the budding star center actually suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
numberfire.com

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (toe) available Monday versus Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. While Trent Jr. is currently available for tonight's game, coach Nick Nurse added that the 23-year-old "wasn't moving great" in warmups, so his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. If he...
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Boston Celtics ink former Indiana forward to 10-day contract

Former Indiana forward Juwan Morgan is going back to the NBA on a 10-day contract. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Boston Celtics are signing Morgan to a 10-day contract as the NBA enters the final few games of the regular season. Morgan has been a member of the Maine Celtics in the G-League.
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NESN

Robert Williams Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest On Celtics Center After Exit

The Celtics will be holding their collective breath the next 12 or so hours after starting center Robert Williams left Sunday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves with what the team deemed a left knee sprain. Boston announced Williams will undergo tests Monday morning and will not travel with the...
NESN

Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis Doubtful vs. Mavericks Tuesday

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis and LeBron James are doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis hasn’t played since February 16. He was averaging the second most posts on the Lakers with 23.1 points. He also...
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Smart vows to pull Celtics through Robert Williams' injury

TORONTO -- Marcus Smart is all too familiar with the Boston Celtics’ late-season injury history. He was around when Isaiah Thomas’ hip wouldn’t let him continue in 2017. Smart was sidelined at the start of the 2018 playoffs with a hand injury before aiding the team on a run without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Smart suffered an oblique strain late in the 2019 season, missed the team's first seven playoff games and returned only in time to see Irving’s forgettable final moments in green.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics’ championship hopes take huge hit with brutal injury

The Boston Celtics have been the hottest team in the NBA for two months now, but their title hopes appear to have taken a massive hit. Celtics starting center Robert Williams is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injury is expected to keep him out at least several weeks.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBC Sports

Report details Ime Udoka's role in Celtics' amazing turnaround

The Boston Celtics are six games away becoming the third team in NBA history to win at least 60% of its regular-season games after sitting below .500 at the midway point of the season. So, who deserves credit for their historic turnaround?. Jayson Tatum is near the top of the...
NESN

What Robert Williams Injury Means For Celtics’ Depth Behind Star Center

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka projected confidence in his group despite the indefinite absence of star center and defensive anchor Robert Williams, who suffered a torn meniscus and thus has had his status in question. Udoka expressed his confidence in Boston’s depth behind Williams, specifically when it comes to...
NESN

Ime Udoka Praises Shorthanded Celtics For Effort In Overtime Loss

The Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak ended with a 115-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors Monday. The loss was not a typical one, though, as the Celtics were without some of their biggest stars. Robert Williams’ injury has been well-documented, but the team was also missing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a big blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Celtics Monday night

The Boston Celtics listed Aaron Nesmith as a starter for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics are limping in tonight's game fresh off a Sunday night game in which they likely lost Robert Williams to a season-ending knee injury. With several key starters sitting out, Nesmith will take a turn in the starting five.
ESPN

Tatum and the Celtics play the Heat

Miami Heat (48-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game. The Celtics are 30-17 in conference matchups. Boston...
