East Point Police searching for missing disabled juvenile

EAST POINT, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The East Point Police Department seeks public help locating missing mentally disabled juvenile Derrick Slaughter.

According to East Point Police, Slaughter, 16, was last seen on March 24, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. on Kennelworth Drive in East Point, Georgia.

Authorities say Slaughter wore a black shirt with a design on the front and blue sweat pants when he disappeared. Slaughter also has “LLR” tattooed on his arm.

Authorities believe Slaughter may be traveling on foot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Slaughter, please contact 911 or East Point Police Department at 404-765-1142

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.