Jayden Nixon Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer

The Charlottesville native appeared in 24 games over his four seasons at Virginia

Virginia guard Jayden Nixon has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits on Monday morning.

A Charlottesville native, Nixon joined the UVA men's basketball program as a walk-on in 2018 but earned a scholarship for the 2019-2020 season.

Nixon appeared in 24 games over the last four seasons, including 14 appearances in the 2018-2019 season when Virginia won the national championship. He was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll in each of the last three years and enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Nixon leaves Charlottesville with a degree from UVA and will have the opportunity to earn a scholarship playing basketball at another school.

Nixon is the second Cavalier walk-on to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining Malachi Poindexter, who entered the portal on Friday.

