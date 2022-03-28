Skid Row and Warrant coming to The Mill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another major name in music will be performing in Terre Haute this summer. The Mill announced Monday that country singer Jake Owen will headline a show on Aug. 26. Owen is a multiple-chart-topping artist with eight songs that have reached #1. If the song “Made for you” doesn’t ring a […]
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
SEYMOUR, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Chicago-based consumer products manufacturer is shutting down its operations in Jackson County. In a notice to the state, Home Products International-North America Inc. says it will close its two manufacturing plants and distribution center in Seymour and lay off 123 employees. The...
When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming into the old Bergner’s in Peoria. The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is welcoming ‘At Home: The Home Decor Superstore’ into the shopping center this summer. A source confirmed to WMBD that the Plano, Texas based company is currently...
Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES. Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!
Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is getting reports of another standoff less than 24 hours from the first one. We have sent a crew to investigate. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office originally sought to serve an eviction notice. Once deputies arrived, the woman was inside her apartment at Eastland apartments. A short time later, […]
This Indiana home is hitting the market for $6.9 million. A home in Indiana with three swimming pools and a bowling alley is hitting the market for $6.9 million. The roughly 30,000-square-foot home is located in the affluent Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, according to the listing agent Carrie Holle of Compass. About 20 miles from downtown Indianapolis, it sits on roughly 2.2 acres and overlooks a 30-acre lake.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local film director is having his video featured in the Hoosier Film's Annual Festival. Director Joshua Hart is showcasing his film titled, "Fruitridge Ave." This is based off of a local folk tale in Terre Haute. All of the crew who helped make the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A store is celebrating a new home at Haute City Center. Glik's moved down a few doors to the former buckle store-front. The new location has more space. Glik's is a clothing store chain. The company said each location tailors to its community.
"It's very lonesome sitting at the house every day..." Community center helps senior citizens socialize. After closing in 2020, the William T. Murphy Community and Wellness Center is open for all senior citizens in Greene County. But, the center is offering something more than free services.
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Neighboring softball teams and schools are coming together to honor 18-year-old Sydney Willis, a Cloverdale High School softball player who tragically died after being involved in a car crash in Plainfield on Saturday. Several schools have already planned to honor Willis at upcoming softball games. Willis was a senior at Cloverdale High […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business opened its doors in downtown Terre Haute. Greek’s Pizzeria is now open to the public after having a brief soft opening last week. Owner Justin Fox said that the restaurant has been busy since its grand opening and that he’s...
