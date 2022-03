CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 15 on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health reported it received 79 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus from Wednesday to Friday, along with 13 reports of new probable cases. At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 77, leaving the state with 100 active cases. The previous...

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO