ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Herndon Town Council priorities include bringing DMV services to town

By Fatimah Waseem
ffxnow.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Herndon Town Council is considering ways to bring Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles services to the town. At a quarterly strategy meeting on Thursday (March 24), a majority of council members said that Town of Herndon residents need DMV services. Councilmember Naila Alam, who proposed the initiative, said...

www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Watauga Democrat

Town Council discusses lifted mask mandate and future meetings

BOONE — The Boone Town Council discussed the state of emergency regarding the lifted mask mandate during its meeting March 9. After discussing the current infection rates and hospitalization rates in Watauga County, the council agreed to not reinstate the mask mandate. “I’m happy to keep the mask mandate...
BOONE, NC
WECT

A look ahead at the Leland Town Council

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland Council will meet on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss several items including an economic development agreement with Settler’s village related to a townhome development. The council plans to push back discussion of an economic development agreement with Settler’s...
LELAND, NC
Times and Democrat

NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town owes $58k to DPU

NORWAY – The Town of Norway is past due on a $58,155 bill to the Department of Public Utilities. Norway Town Council discussed the issue in executive session during March 7’s Facebook Live meeting, and disclosed a plan of action during a special meeting Wednesday evening, March 9.
NORWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herndon, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Ashburn, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#The Herndon Town Council
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Maryland will close gas stations that fail to drop prices, Franchot says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Peter V.R. Franchot (D), Maryland’s chief tax collector, said on Friday that “the hammer” will fall on gas station owners who fail to lower fuel prices during the state’s 30-day gas tax “holiday.”
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy