Music Mondays: Checking In With The Hoot Owl From Big Country 99.5

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the iconic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (March 22), and it was a star-studded affair. “Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” the hitmaker shared on top of the show. “Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them,” he concluded.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO