A last match before the countdown to Qatar really begins, and a first ever win for England over Cote d’Ivoire.Whether this 3-0 win actually influences any of Gareth Southgate’s thinking for the World Cup itself remains to be seen, but it is all part of building a bigger picture – especially with the international calendar much more disjointed.The England manager on Wednesday jets off for his first major date, going to Doha for Friday’s World Cup draw.There was enough to ponder, as he gave a core of reserve players starts here. It is at least possible that four of...

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO