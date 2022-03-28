ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Carolina will fall short on 2025, 2030 climate goals, new study finds

By Ashley Anderson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCQTQ_0es209zP00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new report from Environmental Defense Fund, which analyzed emissions data from the Rhodium Group U.S. Climate Service, finds that North Carolina is off track for reaching its own climate goals.

According to the EDF’s findings, the state would fall short of both its 2025 and 2030 climate targets without additional policies in place to effectively curb emissions and drive down climate pollution.

EDF’s analysis finds that under state policies in place as of May 2021, North Carolina is projected to achieve a 27% reduction in economy-wide emissions by 2025, missing its 40% reduction target set by Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 80.

Assuming that the state achieves the 70% power-sector pollution reduction goal set by House Bill 951 without delays, North Carolina could achieve a 28 to 38% reduction in economy-wide emissions by 2030 – well short of its 50% target set by Executive Order 246.

These findings align with the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s recent greenhouse gas inventory, demonstrating that North Carolina will need to take swift action to meet its critical climate goals.

“Governor Cooper has set the stage for strong climate action, but North Carolina must turn those pledges into policy that meets its critical pollution reduction goals,” said Michelle Allen, project manager for North Carolina Political Affairs at EDF. “This report makes clear that North Carolina needs to quickly implement solutions that deliver for North Carolina communities. Strong, equitable climate policies will help North Carolina reap the economic benefits of the growing clean energy economy while improving air quality, especially for communities that currently bear a disproportionate share of harmful air pollution.”

Cooper issued Executive Order 80 in 2018 and Executive Order 246 in January 2022, committing the state to reduce economy-wide emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2025 and at least 50% from 2005 levels by 2030, respectively.

In late 2021, pollution goals recommended in the state’s Clean Energy Plan – to reduce carbon emissions from the electric-power sector 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 – were codified by the NC General Assembly in HB 951, requiring the North Carolina Utilities Commission to develop a “Carbon Plan” to reduce emissions from public utilities in line with this goal.

The report’s estimate of a 28 to 38% reduction in economy-wide emissions by 2030 represents a best-case scenario that assumes the NCUC adopts strong power sector policies to achieve carbon reductions without delay.

To close North Carolina’s emissions gap, the report recommends that Gov. Cooper pursue the following actions:

  • Lock in pollution reductions in the power sector
    • Ramping up clean energy is key to not only reducing pollution from electricity, but also for cleaning up other sectors, such as transportation and buildings, that rely on electricity. Adopting a strong Carbon Plan that drives out fossil fuels and expands clean energy will be a determining factor in achieving power-sector goals. A program like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which is being harnessed by 11 eastern states to lower climate pollution from power plants, is under consideration by state environmental regulators and could also play a key role in driving progress toward North Carolina’s power sector climate goals.
  • Pursue a comprehensive approach to clean transportation
    • Currently, transportation contributes the largest share of the state’s emissions, and that portion may grow to 42 to 46% of the state’s emissions in 2030. While EO 246 takes an important step in setting a goal to reach 1,250,000 registered zero-emission vehicles by 2030, North Carolina will need to identify solutions to achieve those targets while simultaneously driving down pollution from existing fleets.
  • Identify new ways to cut pollution across the economy
    • The state’s forthcoming Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis will be an important step to take a comprehensive, economy-wide view and identify additional sector-specific approaches to reduce emissions. It is critical that the state determine the most viable pathway to decarbonize across the economy and move quickly to put them into action.

Read the full report on the EDF website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Guests
1d ago

If the US marxist terrorist government is not voted out in November NC will become a marxist welfare state.

Reply(1)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
WBTW News13
WBTW News13

31K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WBTW News13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
NBC News

Pollen season could be longer, more intense as climate changes, study finds

As the climate warms, allergy season in the U.S. could get worse. Pollen season could start up to 40 days earlier and last 19 days longer by the end of the century if carbon emissions go unchecked, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. That would increase annual pollen emissions in the U.S. by as much as 40 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It's already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation's most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MinnPost

Heat pumps could be part of the solution to decarbonizing Minnesota and addressing climate change

In Europe, the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered not only a huge refugee crisis, but a push for climate action. While hopes for peace rely on the harsh sanctions placed on Russia, these financial measures are undermined every day by the natural gas which, even now, flows through Ukrainian pipelines from Russia to the rest of Europe. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that the reliance on Russian gas is helping them stay in the war.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s most-prolific serial killers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – They’re the subjects of true crime podcasts, television shows and documentaries. But their true impact on the state goes deeper than entertainment. Numerous people have killed in South Carolina, including mass murderer Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who gunned down nine Black worshippers at a Charleston church. However, few murderers have […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Inventory#Economy#Edf#House
Outsider.com

Georgia and Maryland Become First States To Suspend Gas Tax

Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

185K North Carolina drivers may be eligible for DMV settlement

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina drivers might soon be able to get part of a settlement if their licenses were revoked due to not paying fines, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles. More than 185,000 drivers who had their licenses revoked due to not paying fines, […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Business making Monopoly games based on Carolina towns

WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new craze has hit one Union County community as a new board game has shown up in stores. This game is all about the town. Waxhawopoly is self-explanatory. It’s a Monopoly-style game all about Waxhaw, but Milton Bradley and the Hasbro Parker Brothers aren’t behind this version. A […]
WAXHAW, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

South Carolina joins lawsuit over mask requirement on public transportation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has joined a lawsuit over the federal mask requirement on public transportation, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson argues the requirement exceeds the Biden Administration’s authority. Wilson said the administration is using a failed interpretation of the quarantine statute to authorize the rule. “People need to […]
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.7% in February

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell further below 4% in February, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the rolls of the unemployed continued to fall. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.7% compared to 3.9% unemployment in January — extending a streak in which...
ECONOMY
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Action needed now to address climate change

Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering this alarming rate, we should be ratcheting down our global warming emissions as fast as possible. Instead, in 2021, U.S. climate-damaging emissions spiked. Fueled primarily by an uptick in coal-fired power plants and more widespread driving, U.S. emissions rose by more than 6% last year. Though global warming pollution dropped...
OREGON STATE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy