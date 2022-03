JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.) • Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 16-17) at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO