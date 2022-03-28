ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Does AI get more hype than it deserves?

By Rich Heimann
The Next Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow different would we think about artificial intelligence if AI pioneers Allen Newell and Herbert Simon had won support for the seemingly less hype-prone term of “complex information processing,” rather than “artificial intelligence,” which was ultimately adopted by the field?. On the surface, this thought...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

The vision of Artificial Intelligence in visualization

In today’s world, every basic operation of our life involves the use of computers. Artificial Intelligence is a new frontier that is faced by mixed reactions. Whilst Artificial Intelligence seems like something out of a science-fiction dystopia thanks to the Terminator franchise, the reality is quite different. Chances are you already use Artificial Intelligence in your daily life and are unaware of it.
SOFTWARE
YubaNet

There’s more to AI Bias than biased data, NIST report highlights

As a step toward improving our ability to identify and manage the harmful effects of bias in artificial intelligence (AI) systems, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommend widening the scope of where we look for the source of these biases — beyond the machine learning processes and data used to train AI software to the broader societal factors that influence how technology is developed.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Explore Why You Should Include AI in Your Recruitment Strategy

Do you know that HR managers don't treat all candidates the same way? Recruiters often make biased decisions. Most of them do it unintentionally, however, this can create situations that deviate from well-intentioned policies. For instance, a study showed that applicants with white-sounding names received an astounding 50% more job interview requests than job seekers with African-American names. You can find tons of similar examples related to gender, ethnicity, and so on. But it can change thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Data science consultants have already found ways to help businesses achieve workplace diversity through AI recruitment. This is extremely important because diversity leads to increased creativity, productivity, reputation, and marketing opportunities. In this post, we will analyze the impact of AI recruitment on workplace diversity.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Simon
Person
Allen Newell
Person
John Searle
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Why Babies Look: Understanding Social Referencing

You may have heard that infants’ cries have different meanings like hunger, pain, startled, wet, and so on. Did you know that this is also the case with how a toddler looks towards their parents?. The looks that a toddler shares with a parent can have various meanings and...
KIDS
Fast Company

How interview questions are changing in 2022

Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Wall Street Journal#The Santa Fe Institute#The Dartmouth Workshop
MedicalXpress

Researchers debunk earlier study: Babies may not be able to learn language rules after all

For two decades, language experts were certain that babies were able to learn language rules from as young as the age of seven months. However, recent research carried out by a consortium of four Dutch baby labs led by researchers from Leiden cast doubts on this certainty. We spoke to researchers Andreea Geambașu, Sybren Spit and Claartje Levelt about the study and the next steps.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify neurons in the brain that drive competition and social behavior within groups

New research in mice has identified neurons in the brain that influence competitive interactions between individuals and that play a critical role in shaping the social behavior of groups. Published in Nature by a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the findings will be useful not only for scientists interested in human interactions but also for those who study neurocognitive conditions such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia that are characterized by altered social behavior.
SCIENCE
Boston Herald

Bers: Robots can help us teach our kids human values

After the social isolation caused by the pandemic, children’s slow return to classrooms and playdates has served as a stark reminder of the importance of teaching them human values from an early age. Human values depend on a community of people making the choice to live their lives in a way that benefits not only themselves, but those around them.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
New Haven Register

Want to Sell Your Product or Service More Effectively? Stop Being So Optimistic.

One of the most prominent struggles entrepreneurs face, especially when starting a new business, is bringing in sales. Sales are not only essential to keep your business in business, but they fuel the cash flow. Great pitches can help you book clients and make money in your business. Mastering your pitch, avoiding the proposal time waste and chasing the customer will help you keep the pitch process in your control and help the client feel that you are the best person to solve their problem.
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

Do employees think they have a sustainable work culture?

Experts are saying that building a sustainable work culture is one way to battle the Great Resignation. But new research shows to do so you must pay attention to two groups: women and junior-level employees. The Clockwise report, “The Real ROI of a Sustainable Work Culture,” analyzed 1,000 U.S. workers....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
markerzone.com

ANALYTICS - USEFUL TOOL OR NEW AGE GIMMICK?

The rapid development of the Digital Age has ushered in an overabundance of new tech. Smart phones, quantum computing, re-usable rockets. Quite literally, the sky's the limit. One unique revolution is the dependence on data to reach conclusions; the invention of the personal computer has allowed humans to stockpile absurd amount of data & store it on a simple hard drive. This is incredibly useful for generating math-driven hypotheses but also confusing in terms of deployment. Many folks hesitate to rely on data-driven assertions, especially when they contradict personal experiences AKA anecdotal testimony. However, data-driven analytical hypotheses serve to provide context to our personal accounts rather than replace them, which is a key distinction. Analytics serve a valuable purpose in assessing all ranges of subjects, and sports is no exception.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

For AI assistants to move forward, Siri and Alexa need to die

It’s never easy saying goodbye. But it’s obvious that the time has come. We need to ditch big tech’s virtual assistants and calmly demand a little more autonomy in our AI. Up front: The dream has always been to make personal assistants accessible to everyone. Since most...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Scientists think they can control the weather using chaos theory

A team of researchers led by the RIKEN center in Japan have discovered an experimental way to control the weather itself using a chaos theory concept related to the flapping of a butterfly’s wings. That might sound like something out of a science fiction B-movie, but it’s legit peer-reviewed...
SCIENCE
Gadget Flow

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display is connected to blockchain & has impressive hardware quality

Hang a totally unusual piece of art on your wall: the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. Connected to blockchain, this NFT display boasts incredible resolution and hardware quality. Simply plug it in, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. Yep, that’s it. In fact, you can even connect multiple Tokenframes throughout your home. This turns you into the curator of your own personal NFT gallery. Then, sign in via Metamask, Fortmatic, or WalletConnect—all integrated into the app—to access your NFT Gallery. Cast your NFT to this display, and then you can control the art fill and fit as well as the border color, width, and much more. Set schedules, customized slideshows, volume, and brightness through the mobile or web app. Select from Birch and Mahogany frames, 2K and 4K resolution, and more features that’ll make it stand out in your home.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

We keep trying to reinvent startup accelerators

Critiquing the value of a startup accelerator and demo days has been a decades-long conversation in the world of tech. The programs promise napkin-stage founders help with everything from finding their co-founders to hitting product-market fit to raising that pivotal first check. Led by worldwide programs like Y Combinator, Techstars and 500 Global, startup accelerators have birthed billion-dollar companies such as Coinbase and Stripe and become synonymous with the promise of activation energy.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy