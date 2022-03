Southeast High School choir and band students performed at Ohio Musical Education Association's Solo & Ensemble Contest in February in both solo and ensemble events. Music students earned 21 top ratings of superior and 11 excellent ratings. On March 4 and 5, the SHS Concert Band and SHS Concert Choir performed at OMEA’s District Contest. Both groups received top ratings of superior and will advance to state contest in April. Directors Holly Wickersham and Anthony Bonamase said they are very happy that the student musicians were able to bounce back after COVID-19 and perform so well.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO