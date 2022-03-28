ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

MHSAA releases 2022-2023 classifications, Quincy moves up from Class C to Class B

By Jim Measel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Classifications for Michigan High School Athletic Association elections and postseason tournaments for the 2022-23 school year were announced on Monday and Quincy High School is among those...

WILX-TV

MHSAA Re Classifies Some Schools For Next Fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday some of its schools will re classify for the 2022-23 school year. From mid Michigan Owosso moves up from class B to class A; Fowlerville moves down from class A to class B; Brooklyn Columbia Central moves up from class C to class B; Jonesville and Michigan Center move from class B to class C; Fowler and Jackson Prep move up from class D to class C; The enrollment by classes now finds schools with 814 or more students in class A, 388 through 813 in class B, 183 through 387 in class C and 182 and below in class D. All four classes now have either 187 or 188 schools in each division.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston wins Div. 2 State Title, first since 1940

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 22 minute drive from Williamston High School to the Breslin Center in East Lansing is one the 2021-2022 Boys’ Basketball team will remember forever. The Hornets held off defending State Champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central with a 68-65 win to claim their first...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Niles Daily Star

COLUMN: Enrollment figures have teams on the move

In my three-plus decades of covering high school sports in southwest Michigan, I do not believe I have ever seen this much movement in the classifications released by the Michigan High School Athletic Association Monday morning. A team or two might move up a class or down a class from...
NILES, MI
WILX-TV

What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets broke an 82-year drought by winning the school’s first state basketball championship since 1940. The celebration went far beyond the Breslin Center and touched lives far beyond the Williamston locker room. The celebration went into the wee hours of the morning on the streets of Williamston with police escorts, fire trucks and the entire community saluting the Hornets.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
MISportsNow

MHSAA Announces 2022-23 Classification Changes

The MHSAA announced Monday its classifications for its 2022-23 postseason tournaments. For the 2022-23 school year, schools with 814 or more students are in Class A. Schools with an enrollment of 388-813 students are Class B, 183-387 students are Class C and 182 and fewer are Class D. Thirty-two schools...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

