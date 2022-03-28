MHSAA releases 2022-2023 classifications, Quincy moves up from Class C to Class B

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday some of its schools will re classify for the 2022-23 school year. From mid Michigan Owosso moves up from class B to class A; Fowlerville moves down from class A to class B; Brooklyn Columbia Central moves up from class C to class B; Jonesville and Michigan Center move from class B to class C; Fowler and Jackson Prep move up from class D to class C; The enrollment by classes now finds schools with 814 or more students in class A, 388 through 813 in class B, 183 through 387 in class C and 182 and below in class D. All four classes now have either 187 or 188 schools in each division.

