Zack Snyder is celebrating a year of Zack Snyder's Justice League on Twitter with an important message. In honor of the anniversary, he posted a graphic with a hidden meaning. The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention has been one of the causes nearest and dearest to both the director and the #ReleaseTheSynderCut movement. For reference, the fans have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the AFSP over the course of their lobbying. It hasn't stopped since Zack Snyder's Justice League actually released. It makes sense that the filmmaker would want to mark this occasion with something so meaningful to him. If you can remember the day the news was announced, it sent a shockwave through social media for an entire week. And that hype would heat back up when the project came up for discussion with Warner Bros.' new slate. Check out Snyder's post for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO