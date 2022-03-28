ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Geisinger purchases $800k property in downtown Lewistown

By Aaron Marrie
 1 day ago

LEWISTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital is adding and renovating a new location for the School of Nursing after a $800,000 property purchase.

Geisinger’s chief administrative officer for the western region Kirk Thomas announced the purchase of property located at 111 E. Market street in downtown Lewistown. The facility is planned to open in August of 2023 and will house the School of Nursing.

“Our School of Nursing is a point of great pride for our community,” Thomas said. “We are pleased that, by providing students and faculty with accommodations dedicated solely to the school, we`re underscoring our commitment to education and to building a health professions workforce pipeline in our region.”

Beth Kinber, MSN, RN and interim director said the school admits up to 35 students per year to the full-time program.

“We’re proud of our program and our students,” Kinber said. “Now, we’re excited to create a true campus feel for our learners and improve services in a space that provides optimal education experiences, as well as faculty and administrative offices.”

Additionally, the School of Nursing will invest in the future of health care in the western region with a dedicated campus within Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and the Geisinger State College Healthplex that will officially launch in June for those enrolled in the Commonwealth School of Medicine, according to Thomas.

The School of Nursing is currently accepting applications for its fall 2022 semester. To apply visit their website or call 717-242-7930 to learn more and apply.

