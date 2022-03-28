ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Destin Lasco on Getting 2nd in the 200 Back Last Year: “It fueled me every day”

By Coleman Hodges
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas sophomore Carson Foster went out fast and...

Less is More: Fastest at…41?

This past short course season was huge- I broke 54 in the 100 breast for the first time and did it twice (53.81 and 53.95), and nearly broke... Current photo via Fike Swim. courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. If you haven’t read my previous Less...
SPORTS
Uncut: 13 Minutes with Cal Head Coach Dave Durden

The California Bears have reclaimed the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship from their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, 487.5 to 436.5 Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. March 23-26, 2022. McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Most Memorable Moments Of the 2022 NCAA Championships

After two great NCAA Championships, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite moments that came out of both the men's and women's meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This year, we were lucky enough to see two of the greatest NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving championships to...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Women’s NCAA Team Scores- Conference Breakdown

The UVA women celebrated their second straight NCAA championship, but how do each of the country's major conferences stack up? Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. March 16-19, 2022. McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time) Prelims...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kate Douglass, Leon Marchand Named CSCAA Swimmers Of The Year

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING. On the women’s side, Virgina’s Kate Douglass won the award for Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three events, the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast, and managed to break the American record in all three races. In addition, she was also on Virginia’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay, with the latter two relays breaking American records. In the fan poll, Douglass received 56% out of the 1,686 fan votes, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won the 100 back and became the first woman under 49 seconds in the event, took the second most votes with 26%. Douglass’s teammate Alex Walsh, who won the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and broke the American record in the 200 IM, took the third most votes with 18%
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 Indiana Swim Camps – Sign Up Today!

Indiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from coach Ray Looze and Olympians Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Cody Miller, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Indiana Swim Camps deliver expertise from Indiana Swimming Head Coach Ray Looze and his elite Olympic medalists, to include Lilly King,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
15-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Hits 3:39.90 SCM 400 Free Stunner

SCM (25m) 15-year-old Lorenzo Galossi produced the best short course result of his young swimming career tonight in Riccione. While competing on day one of the 2022 Italian National Junior Championships, the Roman fired off a time of 3:39.90 to easily take the men’s 400m free for his age group and shatter the previous record in the process.
SWIMMING & SURFING
See 21 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2022

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon... Current photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 Swammy Awards: NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand was one of just two double winners at this week's NCAA Championship meet in Atlanta. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS. March 23-26, 2022. McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time) Prelims...
SWIMMING & SURFING
USA Deaf Swimming Announces Head Coach For The 24th World Summer Deaflympics

Taylor is currently the head swimming coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Current photo via USA Deaf Swimming. USA Deaf Swimming (USADS) selected Alexander Taylor as the head coach for Team USA for the 2022 World Summer Deaflympics. Taylor is the head swimming coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. Previously, Taylor coached at Alfred University in Alfred, NY, Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD, and the Longhorn Swim Camp in Austin, TX. As an athlete, Taylor was a 4-year athlete and 2-year captain at SUNY Potsdam. Taylor was inducted into Potsdam’s Hall of Fame in 2021.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Freestyler/Butterflier Mia Leko Joins Duke as a Grad Transfer for 2022-2023

Dartmouth senior Mia Leko will join the Duke women's swimming and diving team as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. Current photo via Mia Leko. Duke’s head coach Dan Colella announced yesterday that Mia Leko will join the Blue Devils women’s swim team for the 2022-2023 season as a graduate transfer. Leko is currently a senior at Dartmouth and will graduate in May with a degree in government. At Duke, she will pursue a master’s degree at the Fuqua School of Business.
SWIMMING & SURFING
News4Jax.com

Turning the page: St. Johns CD baseball team not looking back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s no looking back. No living in the past. No regrets on the near-miss of a state baseball championship. Not anymore. St. Johns Country Day, the No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings, has turned the page. Players don’t talk about how...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
John Hargis Out As Pitt Head Coach After Six Seasons

During Hargis' tenure, the Panthers finished as high ninth on the women's side and eighth on the men's side at the ACC Championships. Stock photo via Pitt Athletics. John Hargis is out as the head swimming & diving coach at the University of Pittsburgh after six seasons. The team was informed of the decision during a meeting on Monday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA

