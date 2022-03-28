Destin Lasco on Getting 2nd in the 200 Back Last Year: “It fueled me every day”

CSCAA AWARD-WINNERS – 2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING. On the women’s side, Virgina’s Kate Douglass won the award for Swimmer of the Year. Douglass won three events, the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast, and managed to break the American record in all three races. In addition, she was also on Virginia’s title-winning 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay, with the latter two relays breaking American records. In the fan poll, Douglass received 56% out of the 1,686 fan votes, while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who won the 100 back and became the first woman under 49 seconds in the event, took the second most votes with 26%. Douglass’s teammate Alex Walsh, who won the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and broke the American record in the 200 IM, took the third most votes with 18%

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO