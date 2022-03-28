ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman says he can't use his ATM card or access any bank accounts

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3C40_0es1yxZC00
Mikhail Fridman, a Russian billionaire and an Alfa Group owner, at the 2019 International Leadership Reunion in Moscow.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Mikhail Fridman, the sanctioned Russian oligarch, is worth $10.3 billion, Bloomberg estimated.
  • But EU and UK sanctions have prevented him from accessing any cash, he told CBS News .
  • He said his ATM card and bank accounts were blocked and called the sanctions "unfair" and "useless."

Western sanctions have locked Mikhail Fridman out of his billions, the Russian oligarch told CBS News on Sunday.

"My card is blocked," he said, explaining that his ATM card wouldn't work if he put it in a machine. He added, "All my accounts are blocked."

When further prodded by CBS correspondent Seth Doane, who said the billionaire's lack of cash was "hard to believe," Fridman denied having access to any bank accounts.

"That's why I'm here, because I would like to explain," Fridman replied. He said the sanctions were "unfair" and "useless." He added: "For what? What did we do wrong, except for doing business in Russia?"

Fridman, who founded the largest private bank in Russia, was placed on both the EU and UK sanctions lists following the invasion of Ukraine. While the multibillionaire says he's a private businessperson with zero connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU says he's an "enabler of Putin's inner circle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjNSa_0es1yxZC00
The Athlone House in London, a property owned by Mikhail Fridman, a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

In an interview with Bloomberg published earlier this month, Fridman said he must fill out an application to spend money in the UK, which was then reviewed by the British government. This left him an allowance of just under $3,300 a month , he told the outlet.

Fridman, who was born in Ukraine, was one of the first Russian oligarchs to speak out against the war in a message sent to employees of his private-equity firm, LetterOne.

But his public pushback stopped short when it came to criticizing Putin directly — an action he said could cause the Russian president to punish him as an "enemy of the state."

While government officials hoped sanctioning Russian oligarchs would pressure the Kremlin to rethink its war on Ukraine, Fridman told Bloomberg and CBS that such thinking demonstrated a misunderstanding of Putin's complete control.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Bank Accounts#Ukraine#Russian#Alfa Group#Bloomberg#Eu#Cbs News#The Athlone House
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Here's Another Piece of Fallout From Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

"Amateurs talk about tactics," the saying goes, while "professionals talk about logistics." Until the covid pandemic disrupted the world's trading system, it's a safe bet not many Americans knew or cared much about global supply chains. After all, as long as the just-in-time systems worked, there wasn't anything to notice.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

444K+
Followers
27K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy