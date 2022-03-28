FDA expected to authorize 2nd COVID booster for anyone 50 and over

The United States Food and Drug Administration announced that it could authorize use of a second COVID-19 booster for Americans over 50 years old as early as Tuesday, according to reports.

The fourth dosage of the COVID-19 shot is not likely to be recommended but only made available to those interested in receiving the shot, ABC News reported.

Two officials familiar with the matter informed ABC News of the potential decision, stressing that it is still under discussion and could change this week.

Both Pfizer and Moderna asked the FDA for approval of another booster dose last week, with Pfizer asking for people older than 65 and Moderna asking for everyone 18 and older.

If the shot is given authorization for Americans over 50 years old, then the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will provide guidance on implementing it in pharmacies and doctor's offices around the country.

The decision comes as studies continue to show protection wanes after a third COVID-19 shot and immunity is boosted by a fourth dose, NPR reported.

Officials are saying that giving the option for a second booster as quickly as possible is essential with the omicron variant BA.2 spreading throughout the globe.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Osterholm shared with News Talk 830 WCCO that BA.2 is "30% to 80% more infectious" than the original strain of the omicron variant.

Experts have said that the decision to offer the additional shot may result from the variant spreading so rapidly. Osterholm even shared that he thinks the variant could cause another surge within the "next several weeks."

"With BA.2, it's unclear if some of the spikes in cases we're seeing, particularly in places like Europe, are related just to BA.2," Osterholm said.

As for the CDC's guidance should the shot be approved, officials said that Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to say that people may get a second booster shot, and not that they should get a second booster shot, ABC News reported.

The FDA's vaccine expert panel is expected to meet on April 6, when it will decide what to do with the broader population and a fourth COVID-19 shot.