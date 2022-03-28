ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA expected to authorize 2nd COVID booster for anyone 50 and over

By Joe Hiti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjVJz_0es1yvnk00

The United States Food and Drug Administration announced that it could authorize use of a second COVID-19 booster for Americans over 50 years old as early as Tuesday, according to reports.

The fourth dosage of the COVID-19 shot is not likely to be recommended but only made available to those interested in receiving the shot, ABC News reported.

Two officials familiar with the matter informed ABC News of the potential decision, stressing that it is still under discussion and could change this week.

Both Pfizer and Moderna asked the FDA for approval of another booster dose last week, with Pfizer asking for people older than 65 and Moderna asking for everyone 18 and older.

If the shot is given authorization for Americans over 50 years old, then the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will provide guidance on implementing it in pharmacies and doctor's offices around the country.

The decision comes as studies continue to show protection wanes after a third COVID-19 shot and immunity is boosted by a fourth dose, NPR reported.

Officials are saying that giving the option for a second booster as quickly as possible is essential with the omicron variant BA.2 spreading throughout the globe.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Osterholm shared with News Talk 830 WCCO that BA.2 is "30% to 80% more infectious" than the original strain of the omicron variant.

Experts have said that the decision to offer the additional shot may result from the variant spreading so rapidly. Osterholm even shared that he thinks the variant could cause another surge within the "next several weeks."

"With BA.2, it's unclear if some of the spikes in cases we're seeing, particularly in places like Europe, are related just to BA.2," Osterholm said.

As for the CDC's guidance should the shot be approved, officials said that Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to say that people may get a second booster shot, and not that they should get a second booster shot, ABC News reported.

The FDA's vaccine expert panel is expected to meet on April 6, when it will decide what to do with the broader population and a fourth COVID-19 shot.

Comments / 1

KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio

14K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna asks FDA to OK 2nd booster for all adults

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization of a second booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The drugmaker submitted its request to the FDA March 17. "The request to include adults over 18 years of age was made to provide flexibility to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare providers to determine the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of mRNA-1273, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities," Moderna said in a statement, adding the submission is based in part on recent vaccine efficacy data from the U.S. and Israel after the emergence of omicron.
INDUSTRY
NJ.com

FDA approves another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for those 50 and up

U.S. regulators authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Tuesday opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least four months after their previous booster.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Abc News#Npr#Wcco
MedicalXpress

FDA approves 2nd booster shots for Americans 50 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has approved a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency also authorized a second booster for Americans 12 and older who are immune-compromised, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. The additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both groups.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bloomberglaw.com

Fourth Covid Shot Projected to Cost Up to $9.4 Billion for Biden

Feds ‘unlikely’ to have enough second boosters in current supply. The Biden administration would need to secure as much as $9.4 billion more in funding to offer enough second round Covid-19 boosters to all eligible Americans, if those shots are deemed necessary, according to new estimates published Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna CEO wants to give FDA 'flexibility' for 2nd booster eligibility

When Moderna submitted its FDA request for the emergency use authorization of a second booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker included all adults. CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC this choice was meant to give the agency flexibility in determining who would be eligible to receive the second shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Update: Regulators Likely To Approve Second Booster Shot Soon

The United States Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults next week, The New York Times first reported. As nations relax their COVID-19 protocols amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, infections are surging across Europe once again. As experts in the U.S. are bracing for a potential surge in the country, sources close to the government said the FDA is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines for people above the age of 50, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Where the U.S. stands in its battle against COVID-19

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic two years ago, and now, epidemiologists and public health experts are ready to talk about the virus becoming endemic. Across the United States, cities and schools continue to relax their COVID-19 mask mandates, while scientists are keeping an eye on the BA.2 subvariant that is accounting for more and more infections. When it comes to COVID, there's a lot going on — here's what you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
U.S. POLITICS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy